Self-respect is the path, our heritage the future

Across the vast geographical tapestry of India—from the mist-covered peaks of the Northeast to the ancestral forests of the Deccan and the coastal fringes of the South—the vibrancy of the Adivasi spirit is an indelible part of the national fabric. In the complex mosaic of Indian spirituality, rituals are often considered incomplete without the participation of indigenous people.

They are the silent pillars of many mainstream faiths, their devotion manifests in the rigorous spiritual deekshas of the south and the grand festivities of Dussehra and Diwali in the north. Yet, this profound involvement invites a haunting, soul-searching question: In our zeal to participate in the traditions of others, have we unwittingly begun practicing a ‘rented culture’?

While religious harmony is the cornerstone of our civilization, an agonizing reality emerges: the focus of the Adivasi has shifted dangerously away from their own ancestral moorings. The sacred lifeways of the 700-plus tribal communities—the Bhils, Santhals, Hos, Nagas, Chenchus, and Kondhs—are a living library of human history and ecological wisdom.

However, authentic celebrations like the Koya Bhumi Panduga, the Santhal Sohrai, the Munda Sarhul, and the historic Jataras of Sammakka-Saralamma are increasingly getting sidelined. Our ancient heritage, which once stood as a mountain of strength, is being eroded by the twin forces of “development” and “acculturation.”

Historically, elders guarded our culture with their lives, passing down traditions through sheer resilience. Today, however, we face a new and internal crisis.

It is a painful irony that within the Adivasi community, those who have attained higher education and secured stable employment are often the very ones drifting furthest from their roots. There is a growing, mistaken belief that modern professional success requires the shedding of one’s tribal identity. Under the guise of progress, the umbilical cord between the educated youth and their ancestral land is severed. By mimicking non-tribal customs to seek social validation, the upwardly mobile Adivasi risks trading a thousand-year-old legacy for a fleeting sense of “assimilation.”

Observe our neighbors—Hindus, Christians, and Muslims. They practice their traditions with unwavering steadfastness, ensuring that their cultural DNA is passed intact to the next generation. They hold their identity as paramount, effectively safeguarding the self-respect of their communities. In contrast, the Adivasi distinction faces the grave risk of total dissolution. Culture is the lifeline of community survival; it is the repository of traditional medicine, linguistic nuances, and the oral histories that define our place in the universe. A community that abandons its roots is like a tree whose base has been severed—it may momentarily appear upright, but it cannot survive the storm.

Modernity, education, and economic growth must be repurposed as shields for our heritage, not as tools for its erasure. Education should be the medium through which we rediscover the profound depths of languages like Gondi, Koya, Santhali, and Bhil. Financial stability is a necessity, but that wealth must be reinvested into the preservation of our folk arts and ancestral knowledge. This struggle is not ours alone; it is a global phenomenon. From the Māori of New Zealand reclaiming their language to the First Nations of North America fighting for their sacred lands, indigenous peoples worldwide are standing up against the tide of cultural erasure.

O Adivasis! While we respect the faiths of all, we must organize our own ancestral festivals with a fervor that surpasses all else. Our educated professionals and employees must lead this movement, using their influence to transmit our history to the next generation. Devote the same commitment you show to others—and multiply it a hundredfold—toward your own heritage. Self-respect is the only path forward. Our heritage is our only true future. Only by reclaiming our unique identity can we ensure that the Adivasi community does not become a mere footnote in history, but remains a living, breathing force for generations to come.