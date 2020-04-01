Stop blaming China, contain corona for now

In a section of social media, several damaging comments and cartoons are pouring against China against the backdrop of rapid spread of coronavirus across the globe. This is nothing but jealousy. Even according to former Treasury Secretary, Henry Paulson, sooner the Communist China will surpass USA, economically and GDP wise also. Moreover, this is the election season in the US. Last time they have targeted Russia. This time, in order to target China ground is being prepared through social media. Thanks to the discipline of the Communist Party of China and its members of over eighty lakhs, it could control the deadly virus in toto throughout the nation. The virus-detecting remotes are being kept in malls, trains, restaurants and other public places etc. Social distance is being maintained by people in general under strict supervision of government officials and party members. Party members are in constant touch with masses by solving their day today grievances. They are having command of respect by people hence they have implemented necessary precautions to control. Though it is a cold country, they could control the virus within a short span of time. This virus does not have permission to enter other communist countries like Cuba, Vietnam and North Korea. Cuba as usual could immediately respond than any other country and sent team of doctors to contain the disease in Italy and Spain. Cuba always sends team of doctors to wherever natural calamity occurs. Communists work with a principle of "we are first human beings, then Communists". Even in Russia, though at present the Communist government does not exists, certain systems followed by it are continuing as far as healthcare is concerned. Hence, the virus could not enter into Russia.



Certain anti-Communists propagate that Chinese scientists have spread this virus not on their friendly countries but on other countries. This allegation is baseless fabrication. If that is true, why several people died even in China. No country's scientists will try to kill the people in general and his own countrymen in particular. This is a nasty argument. But as a matter of fact, even trade and business of China also got affected.

In 70 years of Independence, China has developed itself miraculously and subsequently it has become one of the two superpowers on our planet.

Every country is announcing lockdown, but surprisingly Donald Trump, President of the USA, is not willing or hesitating to announce the lockdown, on the pretext that economy will go down due to brakes on trade and commerce. But in spite of the statements of Trump, certain States have announced lockdown, because they understood the magnitude of the virus impact. In the USA, though more than one lakh got affected with the virus, Trump does not seem to be serious about lives of human beings, but he is more bothered about the trade. Because he himself is a corporate shark and real estate developer. What one can expect from a real estate and corporate hotels owner-cum President of an imperialist country? He should keep in mind that human resources are more vital than any other aspect for the growth of economy. Nobody can contradict a fact that Chinese are very hard working, intelligent since ancient period. They could control the virus within no time. There is another criminal minded allegation is that Chinese are owners of virus, hence they could control it so soon. Country's president Xi Jinping has visited Wuhan patients without fully covering. It is a fact that even though not fully covered, if take necessary precautions as suggested by the World Health Organisation, that is sufficient. Fully covering is necessary for doctors who look after patients every day. The USA could not control the virus, hence it is blaming China. Another allegation is also that China is purchasing all shares of European and the US companies located in China. These allegations are being cooked up against the background of China going to surpass the USA in a few years to come. One more suspicion that anti-Communists raised is how so many hospitals were constructed in China within a short span of time. That is the greatness of a Communist country. Everyone knows the fact that Vietnam, under the Communist rule, is the fastest growing nation on the planet. This is possible because of discipline, dedication and above all hard working. Chinese are more in number in the USA because they are hardworking and most talented. Even the US citizens cannot deny the fact.

Now another propaganda is also there, and an appeal is also being made not to purchase Chinese goods. If China is manufacturing fake goods, why USA is selling its consumers Chinese goods? First of all, can the USA implement boycotting Chinese goods. 90 percent of consumer goods which are in US market are made in China. Can the USA afford to stop purchasing consumer goods from China and manufacture in adequate quantities within the USA and set aside manufacture of war weapons and armaments? American economy is mainly dependent on these productions. China has put an end to iron curtain and believe in policy of peaceful coexistence. Chinese companies are in America and American companies are in China. Scientists of both the countries are making many researches combinedly for the welfare of universal human beings. In India, Amit Shah, the Home Minister, says that in social media, the BJP is having 32 lakhs pracharaks. At the same time, British Broadcasting Corporation has stated that 95 percent of stories which are viral on social media are not true but are fabricated. That means what Amit Shah tries to tell the nation that their pracharaks are propagating Goebbels lies. One Daniel Ivan Isky of Bulgaria is heading a website called Beiro Hedge to propagate ultra-rightist ideology. He is famous for creating through his website several stories full of lies. Mostly anti-Communist stories. Recently in regard to the coronavirus also he published a photo of a Chinese scientist, his phone number and address etc stating that he had created the virus. Twitter has expelled this website recently from its platform for cooking up false stories. By this, we can understand how rightist ideologists are making vain attempts to damage the image of Communists in general and Communist China in particular.

Corona virus is an issue to be tackled by the entire nation. Irrespective of political and ideological differences, the States and the Centre have to put all efforts to stop this killer virus from spreading further. This is not the mere responsibility of the governments, but also people's as well. Governments should take care of its employees and workers during this lockdown period. They should provide all essential commodities to marginal sections during the lockdown period. Migrant workers should be provided with transport facility to enable them to go to their respective native places. Best preventive action is to observe social distance, as a matter of fact, maintaining physical distance. Let us win the united fight against the dreaded disease.

(The writer is national secretary, Communist Party of India. Views expressed are personal)