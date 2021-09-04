The only real desire is to be joyful

I think of becoming a great artist or musician but I have got myself a clerk job and I am stuck in it. How do we deal with such life situations?

Where we are placed right now in our lives is not accidental. Either consciously or unconsciously, we have worked ourselves into that. Some people have worked themselves into their life situations consciously, some people have gotten into it unconsciously, but either way, it is your creation.

Now you want to recreate your life. Right now you are in a certain situation. But if you want to be somewhere else, you have to work towards it. First of all, is where you want to be clear to you? If it is, then working towards it becomes simple. When it is not clear to you, you will start doing all the wrong things about your life.

So let us make that clear, what is it that you want really? If you look at it very clearly and sincerely, leaving everything aside, if you just sit here as a human being and look at what you want, all that you want is, you want to live blissfully; that's all you want. If that's all you want, you must focus towards that. When you focus towards that, it will happen. For it to happen we do different things in the world according to our capabilities. You want to be a great musician but you don't have the necessary prerequisites so it may not happen. Why do you want to be a great musician? Because you feel, by singing you will be joyful. But if you are already very joyful, then you will sing with joy. Whether your voice is like this or that, whether ten thousand people listen to you or ten thousand people run away from you, what does it matter to you if you are singing with joy. Both the crow and the koel sing with joy.

Maybe you think the crow is awful but he does not care. He is joyfully singing his song. So first of all, if you understand what your desire is about and seek that, fulfilling it is not a problem.

Ranked amongst the fifty most influential people in India, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, visionary and a New York Times bestselling author Sadhguru has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan by the Government of India in 2017, the highest annual civilian award, accorded for exceptional and distinguished service.