Two years of Cong rule mark a new era of social justice in TG

Inits two years in power, the Congress government in Telangana has earned widespread public appreciation with its people-centric governance. With development, social justice and public welfare as its core objectives, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been steering the administration forward in alignment with the values of national visionaries—Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

Guided by Rahul Gandhi’s direction of ensuring “justice to each according to their share,” the Telangana Congress government has implemented the caste census, emerging as the first state to institutionalise social justice through a scientific and data-driven approach.

The decade-long BRS rule had drifted away from the aspirations of the people of the State. In contrast, the Congress government’s two-year governance has prioritised development, social justice and welfare, gradually fulfilling the long-pending hopes of the people. Taking over a state weakened by the failures of the previous regime, Revanth Reddy has been steadily translating electoral promises into action, proving that his government stands not on rhetoric but on delivery.

Recognising farmers as the backbone of the nation, the government has initiated transformative measures in agriculture. The waiver of farm loans, the provision of ₹12,000 per acre annually under Rythu Bharosa, the ₹12,000 annual assistance for landless farm labourers under Indiramma Athmiya Bharosa, bonus for paddy, and large-scale procurement reflect the administration’s commitment to farmers’ welfare. The immediate relief of ₹10,000 per acre to farmers affected by floods further underscores its sincerity toward the farming community. In the sphere of women’s empowerment, the “Indira Mahila Shakti” programme has emerged as a breakthrough initiative in Telangana. With ₹one lakh crore allocated to women’s groups, ₹15.50 lakh assistance per member, and ₹five lakh insurance cover, the programme is laying a strong foundation for women’s economic independence. Complementing this, the Mahalakshmi scheme has transformed daily life for women—enabling 35 lakh women to travel free of cost in RTC buses, resulting in an estimated saving of ₹6,671 crore, besides gas subsidy, 200 units of free electricity and enhanced Aarogyasri limits.

These measures mark unprecedented welfare interventions in Telugu states. The government has also initiated construction of four lakh Indiramma houses for families without shelter and positioned Telangana as the only state distributing free fine rice, saving nearly ₹15,000 per month for every poor family.

Since the formation of Telangana, the slogan of uplift of the weaker sections had remained confined to political rhetoric. During the BRS decade, these discussions were almost absent. However, the Congress government has embedded these principles into the administrative framework and established a new direction in governance. The caste census conducted in the state has drawn national attention, presenting factual demographic data on BCs, SCs, STs and minorities. The revelation that BCs constitute more than 56 percent of the population paved the way for a historic decision: raising BC reservations to 42 percent. The decision, based not on political gain but on scientific evidence, reassured backward communities that justice would be ensured even within BC sub-groups.

This bold step by the Telangana government also influenced national politics. The Union Government, which had for years refused to consider a caste census, was compelled—under pressure emerging from Telangana’s initiative—to announce a Social Survey alongside the National Census. Meanwhile, the BRS and BJP have been attempting to obstruct these progressive measures. The BJP’s refusal to include the 42 percent BC reservation enhancement in the Ninth Schedule and its religiously divisive stance have triggered widespread anger among marginalised communities.

On SC reclassification too, the Congress government has taken pathbreaking decisions. Telangana became the first state in the country to implement the Supreme Court verdict on SC categorisation. As per the Court’s guidelines, the government reorganised the SC communities into Group 1, Group 2 and Group 3, ensuring reservation benefits for 59 castes through a legally robust mechanism. Its consultations with the National SC Commission demonstrate the government’s foresight and commitment to equitable justice without harming any community.

Social justice is also reflected within the Congress party’s internal structure. From appointing BC, SC, ST and minority leaders to DCCs and corporations, to fielding a BC candidate—Naveen Yadav—in the Jubilee Hills bypoll, to giving former cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin a cabinet berth, the party’s actions mirror its commitment. While opposition parties remain confined to criticism without constructive suggestions, the Congress government continues to work towards systemic social reform. The people’s verdict reinforces this approach—evident from the Congress’ emphatic victory in the Jubilee Hills by-election.

With social justice, welfare and development at its core, the Congress government is charting a new path of transparent governance in Telangana. By fulfilling its promises under the Abhaya Hasta agenda and advancing towards the vision of Telangana Rising 2047, the government has instilled confidence among citizens.

As public satisfaction grows after two years of Congress rule, the party appears poised to consolidate its support even further in the upcoming local body elections.