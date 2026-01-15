Upholding values and traditions, Naidu lives by example

The Sankranti celebrations that I witnessed at Naravari Palle made for a memorable experience. I walked through every street and interacted with many people along the way. When the native village of the Chief Minister celebrates a festival, it truly becomes a celebration for the entire state. What kind of bond Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu shared with Naravari Palle was something I wanted to observe from close quarters.

During my recent visit, I saw with my own eyes the love and affection the people of that village shower on Naidu. The things they shared filled me with both amazement and joy.

That is why I felt like sharing my experiences.

Sankranti is the greatest festival for Telugu people. The way Chandrababu Naidu celebrates the great festival is a great source of inspiration for me. I first visited Naravari Palle in 1996. Recently, after becoming an MP from Vizianagaram, I once again visited Naravari Palle.

The manner Naidu and his family uphold family values, and our Sanatana traditions has inspired me deeply. Whether in power or in opposition, celebrating the festival every single year without fail in the land where he was born and brought up reflects his commitment to his roots and the respect he has for elders and traditions. Across the country, there are many political parties and many towering leaders, but as far as I know, Naidu is perhaps the only one, who spends three days every Sankranti with his family in his native village to celebrate the festival.

In fact, the entire village eagerly waits for its leader. For three days, the village is immersed in games, music, and merriment. In what can be described as a touching personal gesture, Naidu and his wife visit every house in Naravari Palle. He gives special respect to his childhood friends. Instead of people coming to a leader’s house, the leader himself goes to their homes and greets them warmly—this is what makes Chandrababu Naidu a unique leader. He reassures them about their well-being. Participating in special prayers at the local Ammavari temple reflects his family values.

Hindu traditions and discipline essentially mean living in harmony together. Naidu brings the concept of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam—the world as one family—into practice, which gives immense joy. Not only does he live by these values himself, but he also wants the next generation to trek a similar path. That is why he continuously introduces Lokesh, Brahmani, and Devaansh to the people of his village.

The festival celebrated together by the Nandamuri family on one side and the Naravari family on the other is truly a fabulous celebration. During these three days, there is no politics. There is no mention of caste or religion. What is visible every moment in Naravari Palle is only human affection and bonding.

As far as I remember, there is a person named Surappadu who lives in an SC colony in Naravari Palle. The close and affectionate bond that he shares with him inspired me immensely.

In the 1990s, when he became the Chief Minister for the first time, he travelled to the United States for a meeting with Bill Gates. Immediately after completing that tour, he came straight to Naravari Palle to participate in the Sankranti celebrations. This itself is proof of his commitment.

Young people who hesitate to visit their villages for various reasons should learn a great deal from Chandrababu Naidu’s life. After all, one’s village is like another mother. A festival is not just a three-day celebration that comes and goes; it is a bond that keeps everyone together across generations.

A wise scholar has rightly noted that a journey of a thousand kilometres begins with a single step. Likewise, after visiting Naravari Palle, I understood that Naidu’s globally recognized journey of success began right from his childhood. From his student days itself, he participated in service activities and festival celebrations. That very spirit is his driving force.

Bhuvaneshwari has adopted Naravari Palle and is developing it in a special way. The foundation stone laying their house—awaited by the people of the state, especially Amaravati farmers—left me amazed.

The family specially honoured those who sold land for the construction of his house. After he had personally called and invited them, Lokesh personally delivered the invitation cards. Performing pooja after laying the foundation stone along with them became a great guiding example for future generations.

Our values and traditions cannot merely be spoken about; they must be demonstrated in practice. And none epitomises this more distinctly than Chandrababu Naidu, who leads by example.

Even in the matter of appointing government advisors, we can see a continuation of Sanatana traditions and values. The appointments of Chaganti Koteswara Rao, Manthena Satyanarayana, senior journalist and cartoonist Sridhar, Ravi, and others will not only benefit the state but also help pass on our roots to future generations.

It is the responsibility of all of us to continue the values and traditions that our elders practice and demonstrate. Only then will happiness increase in everyone’s lives.

(The writer is a Lok Sabha member from Vizianagaram)