Vizianagaram dynasty’s royal bond with the Mahatma

The historic city of Vizianagaram holds a special place in the annals of India’s freedom struggle. It was here, during his nationwide tours, that Mahatma Gandhi found a warm and steadfast ally in the royal family of Vizianagaram.

Gandhi visited Vizianagaram on three historic occasions:

The Rolls-Royce drive:

During his 1933 visit, Gandhi was driven in Maharani’s Rolls-Royce car for his journey from Vizianagaram to Anakapalli. This striking act of a royal family—symbols of privilege and power—providing transport to an ascetic who had renounced all worldly comforts, was a powerful visual of unity and shared vision of a free India.

The Maharani’s contribution:

Maharani Vidyavathi Devi, embodying compassion and commitment to the national cause, made a liberal contribution of Rs one lakh to the freedom struggle fund, which she sent directly to Mahatma Gandhi. This act of generosity highlighted the royal family’s deep involvement in the freedom movement.

The Vizianagaram connection:

The freedom struggle of India was not just shaped by the mass movements led by Mahatma Gandhi but also by the sacrifices and contributions of princely families who stood for the national cause.

One such remarkable association was between Mahatma Gandhi and the Vizianagaram dynasty, represented by Sir Vizzy (Maharajkumar of Vizianagaram), who despite his royal background, extended his support to the nationalist movement.

In a personal letter dated July 22, 1947, written from New Delhi, Mahatma Gandhi addressed Vizzy with warmth and appreciation:

I am glad you have given up your knighthood. Hope you have also given up your cold. Love to you all-Bapu

This short yet powerful letter reflects Gandhiji’s approval of Sir Vizzy’s gesture of renouncing colonial honours. It highlighted the transformation of the Indian elite, who gave up British privileges in favour of national pride and independence.

The Vizianagaram dynasty’s association with Gandhiji adds a shining chapter to Andhra Pradesh’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle.

A legacy of partnership and progress:

The association between the royal family and the Mahatma stands as a testament to how different segments of society came together for the freedom movement. It reminds us of a time when the boundaries of status and privilege blurred in the service of a higher ideal. These selfless acts continue to inspire all successive generations.

Strength does not come from physical capacity. It comes from an indomitable will-Mahatma Gandhi