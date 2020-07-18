What ailing Congress needs is young blood

The common refrain we often hear from BJP leaders across the ranks is India is heading towards 'Congress Mukt Bharat'. They also say that even Mahatma Gandhi had suggested to the Indian National Congress soon after Independence to disband the party.

Some senior most Congress leaders say that the BJP was misquoting the statement of the Mahatma for narrow political purposes. Such counter arguments have come very late in the day which reflects the lackadaisical style of functioning of the AICC. Veterans say that it was a fact that Gandhiji had told the then Congress party that it had outlived its utility as a party and hence wanted it to be disbanded and the new organisation should "flower into" a Lok Sevak Sangh, which in his opinion should be more potent and all pervasive so that it can fulfil its duty towards 'social, moral and economic independence' of the masses. Gandhiji had even prepared a draft constitution and submitted to the Congress party in 1947. But the Congress did not follow Gandhi's advice.

During the last seven decades, the grand old party was hit by several tornadoes and had undergone many changes including change of party symbols to name and over a period of time, it has come to be known as a family party. Leaders like Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi did sacrifice their lives for the country, but in terms of organisation, the party has reached a stage where decay seems to be irreparable. It refuses to become dynamic and reinvent itself.

It has failed to bounce back and lost several opportunities in the last six years exposing its weakness. Though it had succeeded in coming to power in two important States - Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan - these governments continue to be on the BJP radar and it seems that the saffron party has started making moves in the direction of Congress Mukt MP and Rajasthan. The Modi-Shah duo, political circles say has already started working out strategies to implement (Jamili elections) one nation one election in 2022.

But then why is it that the Congress party is in such a pathetic condition? The main reason is that party has forgotten the aspirations of the people. Corruption and opportunistic politics crept into it. The leadership had always centred around one family and continues to be so.

The only time when the Congress appeared to be well saddled was between 2004 and 2019. It took six years for Sonia Gandhi to lead the party to victory. But the steam appeared to be going out by 2017. When Sonia handed over the reigns to Rahul Gandhi, for a short period it was felt that the grand old party would become grand old young party. This is what Rahul had promised during his first address as Congress president. He also took a jibe at BJP saying that "They break and we unite. They light the fires, we diffuse. They get angry, we spread love. Anger and hatred cannot defeat the party."

He had also given a new hope of reviving the party fortunes when he said that he would change the practice of decision making in closed rooms.

Interestingly, he also constituted a team of youngsters as his associates which included Sachin Pilot and Jyotiraditya Scindia. It was felt that the party would get rejuvenated. But then the youngsters started feeling suffocated. The young brigade was not allowed to grow. The septuagenarian leaders like Kamal Nath, Ashok Gehlot and others refused to hand over the leadership to the youngsters. This is where the internal struggle in the party got intensified and we are seeing rebellion from these youngsters.

The Congress veterans do not want to create space for new blood. Some youngsters who became legislators and parliamentarians claim that they are living examples of how youngsters grow in party. But then they are just few odd cases.

This power struggle between the young and old and the failure of Rahul to put things in place and carry the young horses with him now seems to be giving political advantage to BJP. This of course could be a very dangerous trend for the country. We can in go in for one nation one product, one nation one price, one nation one election but certainly not one nation one party.

Unfortunately, instead of taking measures to set its house in order, the party is still adopting old and outdated practices. Let's take the example of Rajasthan. On one hand it pushed out Sachin from the party and on the other alleges that BJP has been offering MLAs Rs 10 crore in advance and even up to Rs 15 crore soon after the government gets toppled.

Is this a new strategy being adopted by the BJP? Did not the Congress or for that matter every political party in the country indulge in horse trading? Is it not a fact that lawmakers have been making best use of loopholes in the anti defection law?

Will any party leader switch loyalties without any benefit? When about 25 MLAs from YSRCP joined the TDP, did not some of them make it into Cabinet even without resigning from the party on whose ticket they had won? What about those TDP leaders who have now left and joined YSRCP? Is it for voluntary service?

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi need to realise that the need of the hour is to re-invent Congress as a major force, if necessary by roping in the support of some other parties and give a united fight on various issues so that by the time the country goes to polls may be in 2022 if democracy is to be protected.

We are already witnessing the ills of emergence of certain regional parties in some of the States where the Opposition parties got decimated. Even systems are on the verge of collapse in those States. The Opposition parties are not even allowed to stage a protest. Any adverse comment on the policies of the ruling party is treated as a major crime and cases are booked against them. The fourth estate which was once a powerful tool in protecting democracy has lost its voice both at the Centre and the State levels.

The political language has also drastically undergone a change. From interesting and powerful rhetoric which used to create interest in debates in Parliament and Legislatures, it has undergone metamorphic change and unprintable cuss words are being used even on floor of legislatures.

Against the backdrop of this scenario, re-emergence of a powerful Opposition is the need of the hour. Its time to take up Democracy Bachao Andolan. Are political parties listening?