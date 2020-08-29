What your zodiac sign says about your parenting style

A child's mind is like a garden and their thoughts are like seeds, as parents it is your prime responsibility to nurture their minds. Parenting is a tough task as it is, but different people have different approaches towards it, there is no one size fits all solution.



However, your zodiac sign can reveal a lot about your parenting style. Let's take a look at how people hailing from different zodiac signs take to parenting.

Aries: They believe in giving all the freedom to their kids, thereby making their off-springs ambitious and passionate. An Aries believes in imparting cultural values to the kids and promotes them to think bigger. If you are Aries, congratulations, for you are destined to be a Super Dad or Super Mom.

Taurus: They believe in giving their kids a lot of security and support. But giving security and support does not entail that they make the children dependent on them. In fact, by ensuring the same they make an attempt to shape a self dependent personality. They do not believe in leaving wealth for their children, instead, they make them worthy of creating their own wealth.

Gemini: If you are more of a friend with your child, they you belong to this zodiac sign. Parents hailing from this zodiac sign indulge in intense communication and give individual attention to their children. They do not let age come in the way of their proximity with their children.

Cancer: They believe in spending as much time as possible with their kids and also like to go out with them. Overall, they are very children oriented and find their pleasure in their little ones. For instance, they like to prepare food for kids.

Leo: Parents belonging to this zodiac sign are very open minded and believe in making their children competitive in nature. They do not mind compromising with their own likings and interests and go all out to satisfy all needs of their kids.

Virgo: If you are a Virgo, you are most probably quite dominating as a parent. The Virgos make their kids bit introvert, silent and bookworm kinds. Though they love their children selflessly, they can be very strict at times.

Libra: A Libran would allow their children to do whatever they want and provide them with whatever they want. They are very kind and soft to kids. Further, they like to educate kids on moral values.

Scorpio: Do whatever you want to do, but make sure you are on the right path and deal with whatever comes your way, don't come to me for help - this is the approach of parents belonging to this zodiac sign. Their idea is to make the kids self dependent and give them utmost strength.

Sagittarius: They like to take their kids out for adventure and movies and impart them with good knowledge. They are the kinds who like to drop off and pick up their children from school. They tend to be kids with kids, giving them lot of attention and correcting wherever needed. They set good examples for children.

Capricorn: They are very practical and open minded, and bring up their children in good values and tradition. Their concept is to show all aspects of life to their kids, and let them choose their own path.

Aquarius: Expression of love towards kids comes naturally to them and hence they usually enjoy good relations with their off-springs. They are quite open-minded, and at times, they allow their kids to do wrong as well, so that they learn from their own mistakes. They share a great bond with their kids.

Pisces: They are great as motivating parents, who take good care of their kids' feelings and give them utmost support. They do not hesitate in going the extra mile for their children.

(Pandit Jagannath Guruji is a renown astrologer, prophesier & Philanthropist)