When the teacher learns from a student

As the Teacher's Day approaches, we in the teaching profession, at least some of us, remember not just our teachers who inspired and motivated us to become teachers but we remember our students too especially those who would have given us beautiful memorable moments to be remembered forever and ever.

I had just got into my teaching career in the late 1990s at Sree Narayana Vidya Mandir, Kannur -a reputed English medium school in the North Kerala region - and was enjoying my venture in the profession. As one my senior teacher left the school, getting an appointment elsewhere ,the Principal asked two of my seniors, if they were ready to handle higher classes.

As they gave a big no because at that time, fresh teachers were scared to handle the students of class 9th and 10th the turn came to me. Getting an opportunity and heeding to my Department head that "opportunity knocks only once " I accepted the offer.

And as the teachers had cautioned me I found handling one section of the ninth a big challenge. The very first day I had to blast one prankster and had him out of my class. Later regretting for losing my temper I called him, advised him and said "sorry, if I have hurt your mind".

I was stunned to see the very naughty fellow, who was a nightmare for teachers ,holding my hand, tears in his eyes telling me "all these years, sir, I have been caned, rebuked, made to stand out, getting hurls of curses but it is for the first time I see a teacher apologising .....and that too forgiving me for my prank....I am really sorry sir ".I just patted him on the back and told him it's okay.

Years passed and I had this student in my senior secondary classes too - now very friendly, supportive and helping. When social media giant Facebook was launched, this boy who had by then left the school, came to meet me and asked me if I have an account so that he could keep in touch with me.

I felt embarrassed as I didn't have one. He immediately took me to an internet cafe , gave me all the tips on how to start an email and an fb account and now I feel very proud to say that the email that I have been using for the past so many years is one created and given to me by this student and whenever I open my fb I remember this boy who taught me.