Shun Valentine's Day As It's Anti-Constitutional

Perhaps, it may hurt the ' modern lovers ' or the blind followers of western culture, but it is true that all gaga gaga about the Valentine's Day falling on February 14 is anti-constitutional and nothing less than a marketing gimmick invented and exported by the western marketing moghuls.

Before going into the legal nitty gritty of the Constitution of India which does not recognise such distorted, mutilated and mimicked traditions, we should take a detour of the subject matter. The VDay, has been touted as a day for the expression of love. The element of love which is like a big elephant cannot easily be comprehended by we, the humble mortals, as most of us are blind! Therefore, interpretations of the word are bound to have different connotations depending on the level of understanding of the individual.

However, like the Shakespearean adage, like a rose, love too, is love by whatever name you call it. Again, like the Shakespearean rose, love too, has its own odour which is not necessarily 'sweet' like the rose! In short, love has been there since time immemorial and it will be there in various forms and features for all the times to come. Whether the VDay or not, love is there not only in the human beings but in all living entities. Some philosophers even go to the extent of extending the horizons of love to the entire universe. Accordingly, love has no boundaries, no specific time limits and needs no reminders or publicity. The natural element called love cannot be claimed any kind of trademark such as VDay or the other. The purpose such a branding serves is to motivate and tempt the gullible, ill- informed or misinformed people to fall in the traps of bars, restaurants, traders selling VDay gift items, perfume dealers and event management companies. The net outcome of such Tamashas is the distortion of the universal element called love, giving the obscenity and lust a full play and making the beginning of new forays in the otherwise forbidden path of immorality in the society.

Unfortunately, in the misplaced concept of the freedom of expression as has been guaranteed under our holier than cow, called the Constitution of India, a lot of anti- Indian traditions are deliberately and intentionally marketed and vigorously marketed. VDay comes only once in a year but its follow up is criminally done throughout the year on print and electronic media. The crypto tactics adopted by such agents of western world in general and the enemy countries in particular come under different garbs such as reality shows, stand up comedies, rave parties and what not. As most of the makers of such dirty literature have their reach up to the higher political bosses, they carry on their vulgar business with impunity.

In fact, even a cursory look at our Constitution would convince us that under Article 19 no unbridled freedom of expression is granted to any person. In the said Article, it is clearly stated that the State may impose reasonable restrictions on such freedom. Now the moot question is what will be called as ' reasonable restrictions'. The governments at times, do put some restrictions on certain individuals but most of them are brushed aside by the judiciary which generally takes a lenient view in such matters. With the result, the shows of vulgarity, obscenity and nakedness go on thereby making the illiterate, ill- educated and immatured people vulnerable to their disastrous effects.

Our Constitution under Article 51-A, listing out 11 fundamental duties clearly mandates that citizens shall renounce all such practices which are lowering the personality of women. Further, preservation of our diverse culture also forms as a duty. Not to hurt anybody physically or mentally is also a fundamental duty of every citizen.

Therefore, the State cannot turn a Nelson's eye over the nefarious practices like VDay celebrations and shows, serials and films crossing the Constitution drawn limits of decency.

SC IRKED AT lower COURTS FLOUTING ITS ORDERS

A division bench of Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Manoj Misra of the apex court while allowing an appeal on February 7 expressed its anguish against the lower courts not honouring its verdicts and mechanically issuing non -bailable warrants.

The court dealing with the case titled, Chandmal @Chandanmal vs. State of Madhya Pradesh specifically cited its two judgements, namely, Siddharth vs.State of Uttar Pradesh and Satender Kumar Antil vs. CBI and said that guidelines issued by the Supreme Court were not followed by the subordinate courts which ultimately dragged the matters up to the highest court.

AP GOVERNOR SHIFTED, NEW ONE APPOINTED

The Governor of Andhra Pradesh, Biswa Bhushan Harichandan has been transferred to Chhattisgarh and in his place the former Judge of the Supreme Court, S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed.

Justice Nazeer during his tenure as a Judge of the apex court has delivered a number of important judgements having far reaching consequences.

SC DISMISSES CASE AGAINST HC JUDGE

The Supreme Court dismissed the case challenging appointment of L Victoria Gowri as a Judge of the Madras High Court alleging her prejudice against Christians and other minorities as allegedly revealed by her articles before her nomination for the post of the High Court's judgeship by the collegium.

The apex court held her appointment valid and added that there is no provision for reviewing the recommendation of the collegium.