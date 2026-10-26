Vox Pop: Local Youth Share Perspectives on Visakhapatnam’s IT Boom, Packages, and Job Market

Job opportunities galore



As IT companies grow, job opportunities in Visakhapatnam are gradually increasing because more IT companies and startups are expanding their presence in the city. This will certainly create opportunities for local youth in software development, data analytics, AI and other emerging technologies. With the right skills and industry exposure, Visakhapatnam has the potential to become a major IT hub allowing young professionals to build their careers without moving to other cities in search of jobs.

- Ankit Gautam, Visakhapatnam

Migration to other cities continues





Despite the companies establishing in the city, Visakhapatnam youth will still migrate to other cities or countries if they aspire for higher packages and aggressive career growth, though many would gladly stay back if packages offered by local IT firms match that ambition. But there is a need to look at the bigger picture: this growth has a ceiling. Eventually, every city becomes an IT hub, and Vizag’s current boom will age, face saturation and suffer the exact same traffic, cost of living, and infrastructure complaints that people already face in Bengaluru and Hyderabad today.

- Bobbadi Jaswanth Kumar, Visakhapatnam

Big ticket investments





Visakhapatnam’s IT sector is growing with investments from companies like Google and Infosys, the expansion of TCS and Cognizant, and the development of AI, cloud computing and data centres. However, there are still fewer jobs for freshers and lower salaries compared to Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Also, environmental concerns regarding data centres using large amounts of water and electricity need clarification.

- Bhanu Chandra Rekha Boddu, Andhra University