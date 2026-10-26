Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy announces four-lane road project in Yedulapuram

Khammam: RevenueMinister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said the state government was committed to developing Yedulapuram Municipality in Khammam district as a model urban local body, with infrastructure projects worth crores of rupees being taken up to improve civic amenities.

The minister, accompanied by District Collector Divakar TS and Municipal Chairperson PokabathiniAnitha, laid foundation stones for several development works on Sunday, including a four-lane road from Maddulapalli to Gollagudem at an estimated cost of Rs 38 crore. The project includes central lighting, a road divider, and cement concrete drains. He also inaugurated junction development works taken up at a cost of Rs 1 crore.

Ponguleti said the four-lane road would significantly improve connectivity and ease of transportation for residents. He assured that the works would be completed at the earliest and made available to the public.

“The government had already sanctioned Rs 75.50 crore for Yedulapuram Municipality, while allocations for development works were estimated at around Rs 100 crore,” he said.

“The government was overcoming financial challenges inherited from previous administrations and fulfilling its promises to the people in a phased manner,” he added.

Referring to the possible impact of Super El Niño, Ponguleti said the phenomenon was a global concern and could create uncertainty over water availability in the coming months. He urged people and farmers to conserve water and adopt precautionary measures.

“The government would not hesitate to spend the necessary funds to protect the standing crop cultivated during the monsoon season,” he said, adding that steps were being taken to ensure the availability of water and electricity for agriculture.

However, considering the possibility of water shortages in the coming season, the minister appealed to farmers to avoid taking up a second crop and use available water judiciously.

He said the state government was preparing an advance action plan to address the potential impact of Super El Niño and would soon convene a meeting with representatives of all political parties to discuss measures to tackle the situation.

Ponguleti said cooperation from the Centre would be essential to effectively address the possible impact of Super El Niño.

Expressing hope that Telangana would receive assistance without discrimination despite the political differences between the governments at the Centre and in the state, he urged BJP MPs from Telangana to press the Union government for adequate support.

Recalling that farmers had faced drought-like conditions in the past, he appealed to them to understand the emerging situation, conserve water and cooperate with the government.

District Collector Divakar T S said several development projects, including a tribal community building, a hostel and road works, had been launched in the municipality. He directed officials to utilise the sanctioned funds efficiently, complete the projects within the stipulated deadlines and maintain quality standards to ensure long-term public benefit.