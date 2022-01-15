1,74,000 students being mentored

New Delhi: A total 1,74,000 students of Delhi government-run schools called mentees, are being mentored by 44,000 teachers under the state government's 'Desh ke Mentor' programme, Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday. "We had received a total of 2,20,000 applications from Delhi government students. Of these 1,74,000 are currently being mentored. Of the 44,000 mentors, nearly 500 of them are from IIT and IIM, 15,600 are either doing their graduation or PhD from a well-known education institute and 7,500 have completed their studies and are currently working at a good post," Sisodia said during a press conference on Friday afternoon.

Launched in October 2021, the programme aims to provide voluntary mentors to students from class IX to XII. Those aged between 18 and 35 can sign up to become mentors through an app developed by the Delhi Technological University.

"Those who volunteered to be mentors are made to undergo a psychometric test, their educational background is taken care of and they are trained accordingly, only after which they are assigned a mentee. We have also ensured that a male mentor is assigned to a male mentee and female mentor to a female mentee," Sisodia said.

Under the programme, the mentor is required to give 10 minutes every week for a minimum period of two months, which can be extended up to four months.