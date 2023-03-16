1,870 mm rain's world record

  • Menu
Highlights

On March 16, 1952: Over a 24 hour period the most rain ever recorded in a 24 hour period fell on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean, on the area known as Cilaos. An unbelievable 73 inches of the wet stuff fell on Cilaos, a commune first settled by escaped Malagasy slaves known as 'Black-Browns'. As many as 1,870 mm (73.5 in) of rain fell, beating the world record of the highest 24-hour rainfall.


