2.15 crore package for IIT Roorkee student

New Delhi: A student of IIT (Roorkee) has bagged Rs 2.15 crore packages per annum offer from a multinational firm in the placement drive.

Three students of the institute have bagged annual cost offer of Rs 1.30 crore to Rs 1.8 crore from domestic companies.

Around 1,243 students have bagged job offers in the placement drive that concluded on December 16.

Eleven students of IIT (Roorkee) have bagged job offer of Rs 1 crore per annum. IIT Roorkee said that 281 companies had participated in campus placement drive which took place from December 1 to 16. The companies included Accenture Japan Limited, Amazon, American Express, Arup India Private Limited, Bank of America, Cisco, Dream 11, EXL Service, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, Havells India Limited, Hindustan Uniliver Limited, ICICI Bank, intel, JP Morgan, Larsen and Toubro, and Microsoft. These companies offered 1,243 jobs, of which 32 were multinational. Talking about the placement drive, Professor In-Charge Placement and Internship IIT (Roorkee) Vinay Sharma said the corona pandemic has brought directional changes in the placement scenario.

"For that, we made a strategy under which we focused on companies which are doing fine in the areas of Artificial intelligence, Software network, Analytics, e-commerce, FMCG. We also ensured a lot of diversity in the profiles resulting in students being selected as per their interests," he explained.

"Besides this, we did an in-depth analysis of the economic developments across the world and accordingly collaborated with firms which were doing well," Prof Sharma added.

"With all the above strategies in place we performed very well and grabbed multinational as well as domestic offers," he added.

Prior to placement season, sessions were organised to know areas of interest of the students, he said, adding that the institute approached the leading firms accordingly.

Professor Sharma said, "As our placement data for 2021-22 signify, the students of IIT Roorkee are consistently performing well in all the profiles and they are recognised as top class human resource."