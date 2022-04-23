485 students placed in 185 companies; highest package Rs 23 lakh PA

Placements are at a high at the University of Hyderabad (UoH) with a record 485 students being placed in 185 companies with the highest package offer of Rs 23 lakh per annum. In the previous year, 396 students were placed in 213 companies and the highest package was of Rs 17 lakh per annum. This is the highest number of placement offers in the history of UoH .

Prof. Salman Abdul Moiz, professor-in-charge for Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau (PGAB) said, "It's an encouraging sign for all of us at the university that in spite of the covid pandemic and periodic lockdowns, PGAB secured record placements for the 2021-22 batch University students. The PGAB got in touch with external placement agencies to help during this crisis and we also reached out to alumni of the university to help us boost the placements for students. We are confident that the successfully placed students will be our brand ambassadors and will continue to keep the flag of UoH flying high."

Prerna Akhouri, training and placement coordinator said, "The companies have taken online exams, and interviews through Zoom call / Google meet / Telephone for all the departments and a few have postponed physical visits to the university for placement activities due to Covid-19. However, we have been successful in getting the students placed with good salary packages." "Upskilling courses are being organised for the benefit of students and a special recruitment drive is being organised for more students to be placed in the coming 2-3 months," she added.

Students of the 2021-22 batches have found placements with many reputed organizations, in the public and private sectors, and in numerous fields. Some of the employers include:

Tata Consultancy Services, Deloitte, Oracle, Byjus, Accenture, Novartis, Next Education, Azentio, General Electric, Quadratyx, Sprint Talent, Teradata, Fliptkart, HSBC,ICICI Bank, Time, Blaize, Hiver, Synchrony Financial, One Convergence, Bridgei2i, SEEKERS educational private limited, Manthan International School, Rockwell International School, Aakash Institute, Nvipani, Progress, Ziroh Labs, RoundSqr, Quadratyx, Adjoint, Virtusa, LatentView, Invesco, E2Open, Next Education Colleges/Techno Schools to name a few. The Placement activities at UoH are coordinated by the PGAB. They can be reached by email at [email protected] gmail.com.