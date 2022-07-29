5 non-coding tech jobs

Analysts needs to know the industry trends and technical specifications. A degree or certification in computer science, data analytics, statistics, or business systems is helpful to begin with. For young professionals average starting salary is approx ₹7 lakhs per annum, but with the required skills and experience, professionals can earn up to ₹20 lakhs per annum.



Quantitative analyst

Since the recession hit in 2008, companies have been trying to develop a financial infrastructure that helps minimise risks and provide avenues of growth. As a result, the demand for quantitative analysts is on the rise. They are usually employed by investment banks, private equity funds, and hedge funds. The responsibilities of a quantitative analyst include recognising investment opportunities, identifying trends, and managing risks. They are also responsible for designing models based on financial data that help companies decide on investments and pricing. They alert organisations of the areas that need improvement and avenues of growth and development.

As quantitative analysts deal primarily with numbers, they need a background in mathematics or statistics and data analyses, along with an understanding of finances and financial management. Given the challenging nature of their jobs, quantitative analysts are usually very well paid, mainly if employed by hedge funds. They are also widely employed in companies outside India, especially in Hong Kong and New York.

Product manager

A product manager is the person who identifies the customers' need and the larger business objectives that a product or feature will fulfill, articulates what success looks like for a product, and rallies a team to turn that vision into a reality.

The basic requirement to become a product manager in India is: Relevant bachelor's or master's degree in Business administration, management, computer science, engineering, marketing, economics, or a related field with 2 to 5 years of field experience in product development, testing, or product designing. Specific responsibilities may vary depending on the size of the organisation.

In larger organisations, for instance, product managers are embedded within teams of specialists. Researchers, analysts, and marketers help gather input, while developers and designers manage the day-to-day execution, draw up designs, test prototypes, and find bugs. Product managers have more help, but they also spend more time aligning these stakeholders behind a specific vision.

(The author is the vice president, product, Imarticus Learning)

