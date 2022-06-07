5-yr-old participates in 'Water for All' conference

A total of seven young representatives, including a 5-year-old Ajmer girl participated in the 'Water for All' conference held recently at the Peace Palace in the Netherlands.

The conference was organised by Living Peace Projects Foundation. Besides participants from the business community, others who entered an interactive dialogue with spiritual leaders on water, were the youngsters, who voiced their concern to protect water bodies from pollution and ensure clean water provision for all in the world.

Aged between 5 and 25 years, the participants entered into interactive dialogue to share their perspective on the importance of water. Speaking on the occasion, Samar Chisty from Ajmer, aged 5, said "If you save water, water will save you."

Samar is the daughter of Syed Salman Chisty, spiritual head of Ajmer Sharif Dargah and chairman of Chisty Foundation. Prubleen Kaur Bhogal from Birmingham, 16, said, "Sacred water is a tangible connection to my Gurus."