60 pc Gen Z, fresh graduates keen on upskilling, learning AI and data skills

New Delhi: Generation Z and fresh graduates are leading the skilling ecosystem in India, with a majority of them actively learning artificial intelligence and data skills, according to a report.

The report by Deel, a global payroll and compliance platform, is based on a survey of 5,058 employees representing Gen Z (ages 28 or under), millennials (ages 29-44), and Gen X (ages 45-60).

It showed that the vast majority of India’s white-collar professionals (96 per cent) have upskilled in the past year; however, the learning priorities and motivations differ sharply across generations. Gen Z and fresh graduates are leading the skilling charge at 61 per cent and 63 per cent, respectively, with access to upskilling opportunities as a key retention factor to stay with an employer.

The younger workforce is also riding the AI wave, with more than half of Gen Z (54 per cent) and fresh graduates (57 per cent) actively learning AI and data skills.

Millennials are lagging with only 2 in 5 (40 per cent) learning new skills. Meanwhile, Gen X (38 per cent) continues to prioritise traditional domain expertise, focusing on core professional and functional skills over new technologies.

“India’s workforce is entering a new era where motivation for learning is high, but the barriers differ for each generation,” said Mark Samlal, General Manager APAC at Deel.

“By curating flexible and accessible learning programmes that align with different life stages and work realities, employers can bridge the skills gap and strengthen retention and loyalty across generations,” Samlal added.

Gen Z (61 per cent) was found to be the most influenced by upskilling when deciding whether to stay with an employer. Freshers (63 per cent) share the same sentiment, showing a strong link between learning access and early-career retention.

Further, while two-thirds of Gen Z (66 per cent) are confident that their skills will remain relevant over the next five years, less than half of millennials (48 per cent) and just over a third of Gen X (36 per cent) feel the same way.

But Gen Z cited that cost (31 per cent) is holding them back from upskilling. On the other hand, millennials struggle with time constraints (35 per cent), and Gen X points to limited employer support (29 per cent), the report said.