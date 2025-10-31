60th annual literary week tests oratory and creativity skills

Nasr School celebrated its 60th Annual Literary Week with a series of engaging competitions that highlighted the power of language, creativity, and confident self-expression. The event brought together students across all grades, showcasing their communication skills through speeches, recitations, and oratory performances.

The week commenced with the Inter-Class Declamation Competition for Classes VI to VIII, where participants impressed the audience with their eloquence and conviction. Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed commended the young speakers for their clarity, poise, and confidence, noting that such platforms play a vital role in nurturing leadership and communication skills. Judges Kiranmai Choudary and Renee Dutta praised the participants for their thoughtful perspectives and stage presence.

Continuing the celebration of words, the Annual Poetry Recitation Competition for Classes I to V saw young learners enthrall the audience with expressive performances on themes of imagination, friendship, and dreams. Judges Parveen Khundmeri and Tabassum Naaz lauded the students for their creativity and engaging delivery.

The Literary Week concluded with the much-anticipated Annual Oratory Prowess Competition for senior students of Classes IX to XII. Judges Ayesha Taiyebi and Shiv Kumar commended the participants for their confidence, articulation, and depth of expression.