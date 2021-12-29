7 IIIT NR students selected for internships in Canada

Hyderabad: Seven B Tech. final-year students of International Institute of Information Technology- Naya Raipur (IIIT-NR) have been selected for Summer Internship in prestigious, globally renowned Canadian Universities through Mitacs.

Out of the seven students, Sparsh Agrawal has been selected in University of Toronto, Gaurav Mundadain, Thompson Rivers University, Kamloops; Tushar Agrawal in the University of Calgary, Calgary; Aakash Agrawal in York University, Toronto; Sakshi Kumari in Ryerson University, Toronto; Prathistith Raj Medi in the University of Calgary, Alberta: and Ritik Bompliwar in Dalhousie University. The students were chosen through a rigorous international selection process that ran for several months.

The Canadian universities selected the students for internship after they cleared the interview process which involved faculty members from these universities. During the internship, all seven students will work on seven different research topics in their respective universities. The internship duration will be 12 weeks, which will start from May 2022.

Mitacs is a non-profit national research organization that, in partnerships with Canadian academia, private industry, and government, operates research and training programs in fields related to industrial and social innovation.

It offers internships through its global link to several final year undergraduate students from various countries like India, Brazil, China, Australia, the USA, etc. Mitacs selectsabout 1200 students globally every year for the Internship Program. The seven students of IIIT-NR are among those who, along with the students of other prestigious institutes of India like IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIIT Delhi, have been selected for the internship.

Dr Pradeep Kumar Sinha, Director, IIIT-NR, said that the students would use this opportunity to work with foreign researchers. The experience will prove as milestones in their future research. He also congratulated the students on their selection and wished them luck for their future.

The students also expressed their gratitude towards the institute for creating a globally competitive academic environment in IIIT-NR.