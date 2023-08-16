77th Independence Day celebrations

University of Hyderabad





On India’s 77th Independence Day, the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad (UoH), Prof. B J Rao, hoisted the National Flag at Prof. Gurbaksh Singh Maidan in the University campus, in the presence of Deans, Heads, Faculty, Registrar, Officers, students and staff.



The nation has been celebrating Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, Har Ghar Tiranga, Meri Maati Mera Desh in remembrance of the brave martyrs who laid down their lives for freedom. The Vice-Chancellor congratulated the University fraternity for organising and participating in various events on campus. Prof. B J Rao paid rich tributes to the leaders who brought independence, and to the institutional leaders, who laid the foundation to the excellence of the University, which is now among the Top in India and abroad. Later 500 saplings consisting of Tulsi, Neem, Amla and Lemon Grass were distributed to students by Prof B J Rao and Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar. A healthy millets buffet lunch was also arranged for the participants at the university guest house.

Hyderabad Public School





The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, celebrated Independence on Tuesday.



This celebration was graced by Raghuram Reddy, Vice Chairman, BOG, Shyam Mohan, immediate Past President, of the HPS Society, along with Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, VSM, Commandant, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad as Chief Guest.

The Chief Guest hoisted the National Flag to the tune of National Anthem played by the school’s brass band and proceeded to take the salute of the parade of NCC students. The four contingents of the NCC namely of the Army- both boys and girls, Navy and Air Force, smartly marched in military precision.

This was followed by the student choir mesmerizing the August gathering with their soulful rendition of patriotic songs. The youngest eaglets from the Pre-Primary put up an enthralling display titled Salaam Namaste- showcasing the greetings of different cultures. This was followed by a fantastic tableau titled Azadi ki Jhalak.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Skand Bali, The Principal, spoke about how the country is still struggling after seven and a half decades since independence and motivated the younger generation to free society of its evils. He urged the students to step up to the different challenges that the world faces, whether it is Pollution or societal evils. He warned the students against believing everything on social media and to become conscious and cautious citizens.

The Chief Guest Rear Admiral Sanjay Datt, VSM, Commandant, College of Defence Management, Secunderabad, congratulated the school on its stupendous success in creating global leaders and urged the younger generation to reflect on the roles of nation building, where each one must make a contribution. He described the Armed forces as a noble profession which taught unwavering loyalty, leadership, and idealism. He expressed his pride as a naval officer and urged the young students to join the Armed forces. He reminded the students that leadership was all about service and that they should embrace teamwork and foster cooperation. The event concluded with the singing of the National Anthem.

NASR School









Nasr School celebrated Independence Day and Investiture Ceremony here on Tuesday. The Chief Guest for the event were Air Commodore Manmeet Singh, and members of the Board of Directors of Nasr Education Society - Begum Salwa Khan, Mir Hafeezuddin Ahmed, Mir JamaluddinHammad and Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed. As is the tradition, the event began with the choir invoking the blessings of the Almighty.



The elected Student Office Bearers, Prefects and NCC Sergeants, Corporals and Lance Corporals were invested by the Chief Guest, followed by the unfurling of the National flag and the singing of the National Anthem. The iconic school building in the background stood testament to yet another batch of young leaders taking oath.

The School Captain, ValluruAnvitha Reddy, and School-Vice Captain, AairahShahnawaz, lead the marching contingent.The Chief Guest Commodore Manmeet Singh in his address urged the newly invested Student Office Bearers to work with full commitment and passion to achieve their dreams. Using the power of storytelling he reminded the students that, “Everything is within your power, and your power is within you.”

The 2022–23 edition of the school magazine –‘Echo’ was officially released.The ICSE and ISC Toppers for the academic year 2022-23 as well as the students who secured highest percentage at the ISC level in various subjects were awarded with Gold medals and mementoes in recognition of their outstanding performance in the Board Examinations.The cultural programme included patriotic songs, dance and speech reminding us of the importance of Independence Day and celebrating ‘Unity in Diversity’ – the true essence of India.

English and Foreign Languages University













The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) Vice Chancellor Prof. E. Suresh Kumar on Tuesday emphasised on collaborative multidisciplinary research.

He said that the university through its Research Acceleration Centre (RAC) and the Research Clusters will extend financial support to such collaborative research across the disciplines.

Prof. Suresh Kumar was addressing the faculty members, research scholars, students and other staff after hoisting the National Flag on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the EFLU campus, here.

“We need to create an innovative and research ecosystem in our universities to contribute for the realization of the country’s goal of achieving self-reliance in all spheres, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

The Vice Chancellor stated that the effective implementation of the National Education Policy 2020 will herald the creation of knowledge-based economy and transform our country as the knowledge superpower.

“Integration of latest technologies and multidisciplinary research and high quality publications are the need of the hour to make humanities more vibrant disciplines,” Prof. Suresh Kumar added.

He exhorted the faculty, students, staff, and all the stakeholders to gear up for the NAAC Peer Team visit to get the best possible accreditation for the university.

The Vice Chancellor appealed to the alumni to enroll their names in the EFLU Alumni Association and strengthen the alumni network of the university. The university witnessed the grand celebrations of the 77th Independence Day with patriotic fervour and gaiety. The student members of the EFLU Music Club gave a soulful rendition of the patriotic songs for a thunderous applause from the VC and the participants.

On the occasion, the Vice Chancellor presented the appreciation certificates to the university security personnel for their services. Senior academic administrators, faculty, non-teaching staff, and students in large numbers took part in the celebrations