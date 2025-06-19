87% of graduates confident about career prospects: Survey

A new survey by the CFA Institute reveals that 87% of Indian graduates

feel confident about their career prospects, reflecting a generation increasingly drawn to finance, technology, and flexible upskilling pathways. The survey, which covered over 9,000 students and recent graduates across 11 global markets, offers deep insight into how India’s emerging workforce is navigating an evolving job market.

According to the findings, finance is the most preferred sector among Indian graduates, with 38% ranking it as their top choice, ahead of IT (32%) and education (21%). This trend underscores a growing appreciation for the sector’s stability, growth opportunities, and international relevance.

The survey highlights a significant shift in learning preferences:

• 85% of Indian graduates said that industry certifications have improved their employability or income.

• 68% believe certifications offer greater career value than traditional postgraduate degrees.

This trend aligns with the growing demand for flexible, skills-based learning models, as students seek practical, outcome-oriented education.

Skills over grades

When asked about what drives employability today, Indian graduates prioritized:

• Soft skills (64%)

• AI skills (56%)

over academic grades or institutional prestige, showing a clear pivot toward practical, future-ready capabilities.

Upskilling on the Rise

A proactive approach to career preparation is evident, with 76% of respondents actively pursuing upskilling through certifications and short-term courses. This underscores a strong commitment to continuous learning and adaptability in an increasingly competitive market.

Confidence in AI and Digital Careers

Indian graduates are also leaning into technological transformation:

• 92% feel confident using AI tools at work

• Interest in AI careers has grown from 59% in 2024 to 63% in 2025

At the same time, digital marketing and web development saw a decline in popularity, indicating a sharper focus on AI-driven roles and data-centric career paths.

While nearly two-thirds of Indian graduates consider studying abroad, 67% prefer to work in India, suggesting growing faith in domestic opportunities and the local economic outlook.

Indian graduates are turning to social media (46%), AI assistants (83%), and online platforms for financial advice and career exploration, although 91% still place the highest trust in human financial advisors.

Family and friends (83%), online education resources (75%), and robo-advisors (74%) also play a significant role in decision-making, indicating a multi-channel approach to career planning.