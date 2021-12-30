A book on Diversifying Teaching published 

A book titled 'Diversifying Teaching: A New Era of Inclusive Education' authored by Dr Geetha Gopinath, Assistant Professor at the Department of Education and Education Technology, University of Hyderabad has been published by the Authorspress International.

Talking about the book she said, "India's New Education Policy (2020) has conveyed the structural change in the education system which aims to make India the global knowledge super power ensuring equity and Inclusion. It ensures to address all issues of neglected dimensions in education for persons with disabilities.

The main highlights of this policy for the children with special needs will help children with disabilities get increased access to quality education, employment, health and other services, and develop a better awareness of their rights, thereby improving their quality of life, subject to a well-planned implementation of the policy.

This book is designed as a basic professional guide to teacher educators and prospective teachers."