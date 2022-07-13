A career as an interior designer

The interior design industry has a whole range of specialized fields and niches that go beyond simple design tasks of enhancing the quality and functionality of interior spaces.As the industry keeps evolving and growing at an unprecedented pace, interior designers are redefining their roles in the profession

While most people think that the interior design industry is just limited to renovating houses, offices, or even public places, it has emerged way above those and has transformed itself into our lives like never before.However, there is an ocean of career opportunities in the industry, and a designer can become a specialist in a specific field and provide professional interior advice in any of these fields

Let's look at the different interior design fields –

Commercial interior designing

Commercial interior designers provide advice and services for clients seeking tasks like space planning and design of offices, restaurants, hotels, entertainment centres, community centres, studios, shops, boutiques, museums, banks, schools, and libraries. As a commercial interior designer, you may work closely with architects, builders, and engineers to ensure the overall design meets functional goals and is within a stipulated budget.

Sustainable interior designing

This is one of the fastest-growing areas of interior design specialization in the 21st century. Sustainable interior design services incorporate healthy living and a "green" or sustainable lifestyle with conventional interior design. A sustainable design specialist must ensure the efficient use of space, a reduction in energy consumption orenergy-efficient lighting.

Interior decorator

As an Interior design consultant, you can work for an architectural or design consulting firm. Reals estate firms also employ the services of interior design consultants to help 'up' the property's appealto potential buyers. You can also work with furniture firms, be self-employed, or work independently.

Lighting designing

Lighting design is important for all interior spaces, and many interior designers work solely in this niche. In modular homes, this aspect has become of utmost importance. Lighting changes and enhances the look and feel of the place; hence, this field is in demand now. Lighting design services may also include creative illuminations of exterior structures like fountains, parks, monuments, and other outdoor landmarks. As a lighting designer, you must decide and choose the types, styles, arrangements, and amount of lighting that's best for the interior space

Residential interior designing services

Residential interior designers can provide services for homeowners, home improvement stores, architects, and real estate companies. They can also work as freelancers in small interior design firms, architectural firms, or interior design consultants. Residential interior designers will also help clients choose furniture items, furnishings, textures, general interior décor, and lighting and its effective use, space allocations, and colour schemes.

(The author is the founder and CEO, Saraf Furniture)