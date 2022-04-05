Addresses the issue of employability of students

In order to address the issue of employability of students of general degree and management courses in Telangana State and introduce fresh curricula with industry demanded skill sets, the Round Table Conference set a positive note for the development of skill-based education in the State of Telangana.

This conference was sponsored by the Sector Skill Councils of Media and Entertainment, Management, Logistics and Healthcare. The chief guest was Navin Mittal, IAS, Commissioner of Technical and Higher Education, Telangana. The conference was attended by representatives of about 40 colleges in and around Hyderabad.

HMA was represented by its President Kavitha Rajesh and HMA office bearers – Prof (Dr) Ravi Kumar Jain, Secretary, V Ramchander, Vice President, Sankara Venkata Krishna Prasad, Convener International Desk, Prof Renuka Sagar, Convener MDP, Dr Harsha Reddy, Convener IRP, Past Presidents Harishchandra Prasad, Shyam Mohan and Geeta Mallikarjunan, COO HMA. This event was put together by VLVSS Subba Rao, who was the Principle Economic Advisor, Government of India (retd).

Navin Mittal stated that he want Telangana State to be the hub for skilled personnel so that they are the skill providers of India. He highlighted the importance of adopting more and more of such job-oriented courses for students of Telangana so that educated unemployment is addressed and industry also gets workforce that is appropriately skilled.

During the conference, the CEOs of various Sector Skill Councils under the Ministry of Skill Development, Government of India made detailed presentations of their BBA, BSC and other Diploma courses which integrate industry-driven skills into degree courses so that colleges can offer such courses in the coming academic year.

These courses contain an apprenticeship component which would provide on the job experience to students, in addition to monthly stipend during the apprenticeship period. Telangana being a high growth State, these skill- integrated degree courses have high placement potential to benefit the aspiring students, especially those from moderate income families.