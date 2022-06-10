‘AI for India’ campaign launched

Modern day developments such as Artificial Intelligence have spread its wings in almost every sector of the economy across the globe. Now, it is the time to test the scope of AI for India as different government wings and private corporations are promoting the inclusion and learning of the technology.



AI or Artificial Intelligence includes a wide branch of computer science that enables machines to undertake tasks that typically require human intelligence and skills. From self-driving cars to digital assistance devices, such as Siri and Alexa, AI has made human lives easier and transformed workforce requirements across the industrial categories. Understanding the need and dependency of each sector on AI, multi conglomerate companies such as Amazon, Samsung have announced internship opportunities and competitions to attract young minds of India towards the emerging technologies.

AI is used to process big data, improve algorithms, pattern recognition, machine learning and so on. And industry segments from logistics, cybersecurity, health, automobiles and electronics are also dependent upon ever evolving segments of Artificial Intelligence.

On June 6, Data Tech Labs Inc announced the launch of a campaign called 'AI for India' in the presence of Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan. The said campaign - AI for India is powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS) and supported by the Ministry of Education (GOI) and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) which aims to evaluate, train, practice, provide internships, allocate projects, certify and employ, 25 lakhs Indian throughout the country. During the launch of the campaign, Dr Amit Andre, CEO, The Data Tech Labs, had said that the AI For India initiative will provide 20 lakh internship opportunities, over 50,000 industries and over 36,000 institutions for digital India.

In a report released by The Telecom Sector Skill Council (TSSC) namely, 'Overview: Indian Telecom Market 2022-23', it is stated that there was a combined demand for over 1,50,000 in roles in 5G, Cloud Computing, AI & Big Data Analytics, IoT, Mobile App-Development and Robotic Process Automation. It has been projected that the AI services market is set to lead the overall AI market growth in India by 2025 at a CAGR of 35.8 percent. To bridge the demand and supply gap of required workforce in the said sector, India needs to up its skill training in AI by onboarding not only multinational corporations but also incentivizing start-ups in India to train, hire AI skilled individuals.

At present, India ranked 46th in the Global Innovation Index for 2021. In the Bloomberg Innovation Index, 2021, India ranked 50th in terms of innovations. To put India amongst the top 10 countries in terms of innovations, AI and machine learning skill training can not only be introduced to graduates but also introduced in the school curriculum for early exposure to the subjects.