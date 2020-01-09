Annual CBSE principals conference held

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex organised its Annual Principals Conference entitled 'Edu-Panorama 4.0 –A New Approach to Learning' on Wednesday. The conference was a historic one because more than two hundred and fifty CBSE School Principals from both the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh came together with the purpose of sharing best practices and networking and reaching out to work together on diverse projects.

The Chief Guest was the Governor of Telangana State Dr Smt Tamilisai Sounderarajan who emphasised the importance of teachers and the role of educators in nation building. She also reiterated the importance of Yoga as India 's contribution to the world and her witty and thought- provoking address drew thunderous applause and a standing ovation from the gathering of eminent principals and educationists.

The Governor felicitated the Chairperson of the Hyderabad Sahodaya Schools Complex Dr D Usha Reddy and presented her with the certificate of an Honorary Professorship from the Oxford Union , England. A rare honour, Dr Usha Reddy is already the recipient of three Best Principal Awards from three Governors of States and the winner of the National Best Teacher Award conferred by the former President of India, Pratibha Patil. In her welcome address, Dr D Usha Reddy discussed the fact that the education system must not produce mere robots and tech addicts but thinking and feeling human beings who can connect the mind and heart. She stressed the importance of the human touch in moulding and shaping student lives.

The Governor also felicitated the eminent keynote speakers. Dr Dishan Kamdar , Vice Chancellor Flame University spoke of the importance of institution building and goal setting . Vijay Menon, motivational speaker, spoke of the moral fabric of education and stressed the importance of human values in the midst of professional and financial success. Babar Ali of the BBC declared ''Youngest Headmaster in the World'' shared his experiences when he started teaching, at the age of nine, the local less privileged children and today he has a very successful school for underprivileged students .

Inspired by his success story and the good work being done, the HSSC unanimously donated a sum of Rs one lakh towards his school and the cheque was presented to him by the Governor herself. M Gopalakrishna , Retd IAS Officer and former Special Chief Secretary to the Govt of AP also spoke of the importance of capacity building in education. The conference was a huge success and the participant Principals thoroughly enjoyed the intellectually stimulating sessions and the ''electric and electrifying'' speakers.