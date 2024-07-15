ASISC Telangana hosts zonal level debate competition at Nasr School

Hyderabad: The ASISC, Telangana Region, hosted its eagerly awaited Zonal Level Debate Competition at Nasr School, Khairtabad. This key literary event attracted participation from 12 distinguished schools, fostering a spirit of intellectual rigor and eloquent expression among young debaters.

An esteemed panel of judges graced the competition, including Dr. Jayanti, a distinguished lecturer; Victor Rao, a respected journalist; and Mohammed Imran, a professional debater. Their expertise ensured a fair and insightful evaluation of the participants’ performances. Reshma Ullhas expertly moderated the debate, maintaining an engaging and stimulating atmosphere throughout the event.

The debate provided a platform for students to showcase their oratory skills, critical thinking, and ability to articulate their viewpoints. The participants demonstrated exceptional talent and preparation, making the competition a resounding success.

Principal Mir Mohiuddin Mohammed delivered an inspirational speech, encouraging participants to embrace the spirit of healthy competition and continuous learning. “Debating is not just about winning; it’s about expanding your horizons, challenging your perspectives, and growing as individuals,” he emphasized.

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony, honoring the top performers for their outstanding contributions and remarkable debating skills. The success of the Zonal Level Debate Competition reaffirms ASISC, Telangana Region’s commitment to promoting academic excellence and nurturing the next generation of leaders and thinkers.