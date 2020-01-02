Trending :
Atomic energy research project sanctioned to GITAM professor

Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India has been sanctioned a major research project to...

Hyderabad: Board of Research in Nuclear Sciences (BRNS), Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India has been sanctioned a major research project to Dr. Surendra Babu Manubolu Surya, as a Principal Investigator, Department of Chemistry, School of Science, GITAM Deemed-to-be University, Hyderabad.

The project entitled as "Selective extraction of Strontium Ions from aqueous nuclear waste Using MOFs". On the recommendations of BRNS, administrative approval and sanction of the Hon'ble President of India for the captioned project for 3 years beginning from financial year 2019-2019 with a total grant of Rs.32.50 lakhs.

The Principal Investigator (PI) required a Junior Research Fellow, who posses master's degree in Chemistry with at least 55% marks. Preference will be given to NET-JRF/Lectureship (UGC-CSIR joint test)/ GATE qualified candidates. For more details, please contact 95 42 42 42 66 or e-mail to [email protected]

GITAM-Hyderabad Pro Vice Chancellor Prof N. Siva Prasad, Resident Director DVVSR Varma, School of Technology Principal Prof. N. Seetaramaiah, School of Science Principal Prof. G.A. Rama Rao, Chemistry HoD Dr. G. Rambabu and UGC affairs coordinator Dr. I.V. Subba Reddy congratulated Dr. Surendra Babu and suggested him to complete the project within the stipulated time.

