Azim Premji University launches fellowship to promote Kannada children’s literature

Azim Premji University has launched a fellowship program aimed at encouraging the creation of children’s literature in Kannada. The program invites submissions from both emerging and established writers in diverse formats such as stories, poems, plays, biographies, travelogues, and novels.

This initiative is part of Kathavana, the University’s annual bilingual children’s literature festival, which focuses on the role of literature in education. The fellowship seeks to create a rich and accessible collection of Kannada literature for children, supporting educators and young readers alike.

Writers are required to submit a proposal along with a writing sample. A panel of experts and authors will review the entries and provide mentorship to shortlisted candidates through workshops.

Selected manuscripts will receive a publication grant of ₹10,000. Participants chosen for workshops will also be offered travel and accommodation support.

Applications must be submitted through the provided form by November 30, 2025. Writers can submit either a sample of original Kannada work or a detailed summary of up to 1,000 words in Unicode format. This fellowship offers a meaningful opportunity to contribute to children’s literature and foster creativity among young readers in Karnataka.