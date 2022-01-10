Be creative & be productive

Creativity is the inner urge of uniqueness which resides in each one of us. We have been made as unique personalities by those unmatched qualities and skills which cannot be compared to other people's creativity. Each one of us is good at a particular job and that job is done best by that person.



A job well done is a combination of all which involves-

♦ Ideal technique used by the person to accomplish the job

♦ Least time to finish the job

♦ Ideal attitude to handle the job

♦ Effortlessly accomplishing it

♦ Loving the job

A job well done tells you that you are using your creative instincts to do it. On continuously working on the same job you will find your efficiency levels go to new heights and it becomes exceptional to an extent that every effort is converted to improve your productivity in turn.

Every person who uses his unique creative instincts will eventually add to his productivity by that virtue. These skills are actually present in all people to some extent and in some cases they need to be groomed. In the process of grooming up people realise new arenas sometimes. In some cases people areeven made to realize this by someone else who is around them, about their skills.

But one thing is sure, unless that unique creative instinct is present, known or made to realize; the person will not be able to tap his best resources and put it to work by optimizing his efforts to achieve his goals. A person will not be able to unfold hundred percent of his potential to this world which is the true purpose of existence.

Being creative not only replicates our understanding of our own thoughts but also the direction in which action needs to be taken to succeed. Being creative not only makes us use ourselves exceptionally well but it allows us to see the whole effort in holistic relevance. For example, a person who wants to become a chartered accountant and loves to play with numbers can do wonders on analysation skills and grow in consulting and number analysations considerably well. But if his memory is bad he needs to either improve on that or appreciate people with good memory and hire them under himself as the need for success.

The best examples of creative achievements are those people who have their passion and profession as one. They are the blessed ones. But for those who come to know their creative areas during their life they can still make wonders by living up to their instincts and giving their best to this world and themselves.

When your creativity becomes effortless and you try putting it in everything you do, your efforts raise your productivity bar automatically and subconsciously you fall in love with that transformation to continue to keep working on it. Hence working on your creativity will in turn bring huge productivity to you and productivity improves if you keep doing something for long. And you keep doing something for long only when you love doing what you do.

♦ Being the best in what we do comes out from our productivity

♦ Productivity is the replica of doing what we love to do

♦ If we love to do something, then we can do it effortlessly

♦ Effortless jobs make us aware that we are good at certain things

♦ These set of certain things are nothing but application of our Creative Instincts

Define your creative instincts to define your best productivities now because-

"Improving your productivity will only make you jump steps and reach to the top of your success ladder. Your time starts now…"

(The author is the Performance Coach (www.shachi.co). For more questions you may write your questions on [email protected])