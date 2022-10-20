Benefits of taking aviation as a career

Aviation as an industry is being transformed by cutting-edge and disruptive technologies including AI and digital-led innovations. This will lead to the creation of new jobs and skill-set opportunities alongside the existing ones. The workplace culture is seeing an improved shift with a focus on meeting needs with quality opportunities for career development, flexibility, and recognition.

If asked about a career in aviation, 'flight attendant' or 'pilot' are the first answers to pop up in a person's mind. Interestingly, the aviation sector is far from limited when it comes to career opportunities. There is a vast scope of roles an individual can explore based on their interest and aptitude. As per India:

Emergence of A Global Leader In Aviation report 2022 from PWC, the Indian civil aviation sector has grown to become the 3rd largest in the world in terms of domestic traffic. This indicates the immense demand for talent the sector has and will have even in the future. When looking at selecting a career in aviation, one must be aware of its advantages and the scope for future opportunities to make a solid decision.

Why work in the aviation sector?

Lucrative growth

Due to the extreme fast-paced growth of aviation in India and globally, the demand for talent has scaled. Due to this, there is less fear of stagnation. Those looking at working in the aviation sector can look at scaling up vertically or have options to work in cross-functional departments to keep growing as professionals.

Work globally

The industry blurs global boundaries like no other sector in the world. Professionals have fewer geographical restrictions when it comes to shifting roles and jobs. They get a chance to explore international careers, travel often and explore living abroad depending on their role. With the world as a playing field, aviation is an excellent choice for individuals who are looking to get international exposure.

Perks and benefits

Most careers in the aviation sector come with the benefits of aid for and/or free air travel for professionals and families. There are a variety of perks right from flexible timings to a chance to relocate overseas. With every aviation player looking at attracting in-demand talent, the perks offered have grown more diverse and salaries have become competitive. This depends on the employer you are working for.

Multiple options

There is a plethora of options to pursue a career in, right from an aeronautical engineer to a meteorologist! This booming industry needs highly skilled professionals across Engineering, Operations, Administrative, and Hospitality backgrounds. Hospitality students get an edge for in-flight and airport-based hospitality jobs. Operations and administration job seekers have a great scope with airlines, airports, and air-travel companies. There are trained professionals required for Air Traffic Control. In short, in aviation, the world is your oyster. You can select to work in an area after acquiring the required expertise.

A look into future opportunities

Aviation as an industry is being transformed by cutting-edge and disruptive technologies including AI and digital-led innovations. This will lead to the creation of new jobs and skill-set opportunities alongside the existing ones. The workplace culture is seeing an improved shift with a focus on meeting needs with quality opportunities for career development, flexibility, and recognition. The industry players and stakeholders are introducing initiatives and benefits to foster healthy workplaces. This comes as good news for professionals planning to enter the industry, who can be assured that the industry is growing in a positive direction.

(The author is the Founder and Head of Product, Fledge Institute of Aviation and Hospitality)