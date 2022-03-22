Brain awareness programme for children organised

Jindal Institute of Behavioural Sciences (JIBS), a value-based research Institute of OP Jindal Global University organised Brain Awareness Week in India recenlty. The focus was on brain-related issues among children with special needs and the elderly population. It is a worldwide campaign aimed at increasing public awareness and support for brain sciences. Every March, partners hold events in their communities to raise awareness about brain issues and the effect of brain sciences in our daily lives.

Last year, JIBS was awarded the Global Engagement Seed Grant by the prestigious International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) and the Brain Awareness Grant that is sponsored both by the DANA Foundation and IBRO.

The grants provide monetary support for community outreach initiatives that help spread evidence-backed information about brain functioning, breaking several brain-related myths along the way. This year JIBS is focusing on children with special needs and the elderly population.