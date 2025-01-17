C-DOT partners IIT Delhi to boost 6G research by developing basic components

New Delhi: The Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) has joined the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) to boost 6G research by developing basic devices and components.

In the process of developing indigenous hardware for 6G, C-DOT, the premier telecom R&D centre of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), signed an agreement with IIT Delhi for the development of “Building Blocks for THz Communication Front Ends” for 6G.

The agreement is signed under the Telecom Technology Development Fund (TTDF) 6G Call for proposal of the Department of Telecommunications, according to a statement by Ministry of Communications.

“This call for proposal is for accelerated research on developing 6G Eco-system, as part of the the Bharat 6G vision to design, develop and deploy 6G network technologies that provide ubiquitous intelligent and secure connectivity for high quality living experience,” it added.

The aim of this project is the development of basic devices and components which are essential for THz systems envisaged for 6G communications, as well as other THz systems such as military communications and material characterisation.

With the recent program on setting up of chip fabrication facilities in India, this project is being initiated to develop some of the core components at IIT Delhi facilities, in association with SAMEER (Society for Applied Microwave Electronics Engineering and Research) Kolkata.

It will seamlessly lead to the fabrication of THz components at the production level. C-DOT is the implementing agency for this project.

According to Dr Rajkumar Upadhyay, CEO, C-DOT, this is a significant step towards Bharat 6G Vision by fostering innovation and paving the way for groundbreaking advancements in communication technology.

C-DoT team expressed its commitment and support for this endeavour on developing microelectronic THz components for 6G communications entirely within India for the first time.