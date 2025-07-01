Cambridge dictionary adds new AI-related definition of ‘Slop’

The Cambridge Dictionary has officially added a new AI-related meaning to the word slop, reflecting the growing influence of artificial intelligence on both language and content quality. Traditionally defined as “liquid or wet food waste, especially for animals,” slop now also refers to “content on the internet that is of very low quality, especially when created by artificial intelligence.”

Online interest in the term has surged since April 2024, as concerns mount over the flood of AI-generated content with little value or originality.

Colin McIntosh, Programme Manager at Cambridge Dictionary, said, “The updated definition reflects a real cultural concern: the growing volume of poor-quality AI-generated material.

It underscores the importance of maintaining quality, creativity, and integrity—traits that remain deeply human.”

Wendalyn Nichols, Publishing Manager, added, “Just as we once saw the rise of terms like email and hashtag, today we’re watching AI terminology become part of our daily vocabulary. Our role is to track these evolving usages and identify which are likely to stick.”