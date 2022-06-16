Career options in Indian handicrafts

The Indian handicraft industry is among the largest sectors in the country in terms of employment and exports. From wooden handicrafts and textiles to pottery and leather goods, Indian handicrafts have been loved and appreciated worldwide for generations.

If you are blessed with immense creativity and want to contribute to this $100 billion global industry, explore the several career options in the sector, some of which are mentioned below.

Fashion Designer

The Indian textile and fashion industry offers tons of opportunities to talented young professionals. Renowned national and international fashion companies and designers hire hundreds of budding designers every year to benefit from their extensive knowledge, skills, and creativity. To pursue fashion or textile designing, you must have a bachelor's degree/ diploma in fashion design/ textile design. It is also recommended that you take computer-aided fashion design courses to improve your chances of landing a high-paying job.

Merchandiser

If you have extensive knowledge and passion for handicrafts, as well as a flair for business and marketing, becoming a handicraft merchandiser is an excellent career option. As a merchandiser, your primary task would be to study what the client wants and ensure that the products have reached the right marketplace at the right time. You will be responsible for sourcing, troubleshooting production issues, and maintaining strong ties with clients and suppliers. You don't require a formal degree to pursue this career option. However, having one may give an advantage.

Interior Designer

Indian handicrafts like carpets, miniature paintings, clay pots, and several antiquities are widely used to design interiors of living spaces. In addition to creating, curating, and planning elements to decorate a home or an office, you can even work with hotels, exhibitors, designers, and filmmakers as an interior designer.

To pursue a career in the field, you must possess an undergraduate degree/ diploma in interior design.

Product Designer

Product designers specialising in Indian handicrafts like blue pottery, ceramics, and jewellery are in high demand globally. You can work as a product designer for a firm and help them build unique items, or you can work as a freelancer and deal with different clients. Although you can begin working without a formal degree, having at least an undergraduate degree in product design, particularly in jewellery, is advantageous.

Educator

As more students are pursuing careers in handicrafts, the demand for qualified and skilled educators is also rising. Every year, schools and design institutions open large vacancies for fine arts and commercial teachers. Depending on your area of specialisation, you can apply for these positions and earn a good salary package. Whether you are applying to school or college, an undergraduate degree in arts or at least a diploma is necessary. Besides, you can also conduct workshops or take individual courses for students.

Conclusion

Whatever career path you select, working in the handicraft sector will provide you with countless growth opportunities both financially and professionally. Evaluate your alternatives carefully and choose the one that will allow you to put your skills and experience to the best use. In addition to being well-practised in your art form, make sure you develop your marketing skills and be informed of the latest industry trends to stay relevant.

(The author is the co-founder and creative head, Aachho)