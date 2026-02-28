CBSE Class X AI and IT Exam Analysis: ‘Balanced and student-friendly’

The Class 10 Board Examinations in Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology , conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) held on Friday, were widely described by educators and students as balanced, well-structured, and aligned with the prescribed syllabus and examination pattern.

AI Exam: Moderate and Competency-Focused

Pratheesh Kumar, TGT Artificial Intelligence at Jain International Residential School, Bengaluru, shared that the Artificial Intelligence examination was moderate in difficulty and reflected CBSE’s emphasis on competency-based learning. According to him, the paper was well-structured, syllabus-aligned, and designed to assess conceptual clarity along with practical application.

Section A, comprising multiple-choice questions (MCQs), was largely straightforward. However, a few questions required careful reading due to closely related answer options.

Section B, which included 2-mark and 4-mark subjective questions, tested students’ understanding and analytical abilities. While most questions were clear, a couple were perceived as slightly ambiguous.

He noted that the question paper ensured balanced weightage across units and adequately covered the syllabus. Case-based and scenario-based questions effectively evaluated application skills and analytical thinking. Overall, the paper was described as fair and comprehensive, with minor scope for improving clarity in select questions.

Ram Charan, a Class 10 student, echoed similar views, stating that the paper was moderate and well-structured. He observed that while most MCQs were direct, some required closer attention. The subjective section demanded detailed explanations, but students who had prepared thoroughly found the examination manageable.

Meenakshi Ranjan, TGT Artificial Intelligence at Global Indian International School, further observed that the paper aligned with the competency-based pattern for the 2024–25 session. Questions focused on areas such as the AI Project Cycle, Data Handling, and AI Ethics. Students who practised sample papers and developed strong conceptual understanding were able to attempt the paper confidently.

IT (402) Exam: Easy to Moderate and Scoring

Shilpi Arora, Head of the Computer Science Department at Global Indian International School, described the Information Technology (402) paper as easy to moderate and student-friendly. She stated that it strictly followed the CBSE syllabus and exam pattern, with a focus on practical understanding and employability skills. Students were able to complete the examination within the allotted time.

Nimish Srivastava, Head of Information Technology at Witty International School, noted that Section A covered key topics such as Employability Skills, LibreOffice tools, DBMS basics, and Workplace Safety through direct and textbook-based questions. Section B assessed descriptive and practical application skills, including communication skills, ICT tools, and database concepts. He added that the paper provided sufficient internal choices, included no out-of-syllabus questions, and allowed students to attempt it comfortably.

Ayush Agarwal, a Grade 10 student, shared that the IT paper was easy and scoring, and could be completed within the given time.

Overall, feedback from multiple schools indicates that both AI (417) and IT (402) examinations maintained a balanced mix of theory and application. The papers reflected CBSE’s continued focus on skill-based and competency-driven assessment, enabling well-prepared students to perform confidently.