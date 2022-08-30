Children get road safety lessons

In a bid to inculcate the importance of road safety issues and spread awareness about the traffic rules among schoolchildren, Chandra Concept School organised a traffic awareness programme at the school campus in Chilkalguda in Secunderabad on Monday.

Children spoke about traffic rules and road safety and presented skits wearing costumes of traffic signal, traffic cops and the road users. Skits highlighted the need for road users to wear helmets, wear seat belts and refrain from using mobile phones while driving among other traffic rules.

Children are the best medium to apprise their elders about traffic rules and regulations, hence we organised the awareness programme and it was a huge success, said Headmistress Kamna Varma.