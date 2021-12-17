Classroom environment and its impact on education

Making an eye contact with each and every one while teaching is very important. It conveys a message to students that they are within the range of your radar.

Never judge or label a student or give them names like lazy or stubborn or compare with others regarding their physical appearance, looks or intelligence. It effects the psyche of the students very badly. Never comment on the family or threaten or frighten them about any complaint being lodged with the principal or the parents. For this, believe me the students hate you for life. Handle with care, is the method to be adopted.

If a student misbehaved a day before, start fresh, don't rub and remind. Adopt 'every day is a clean slate', philosophy. If possible, try to find out the underlying reason for the behaviour. You might think you are wasting your time but it's a future investment for the child's career.

Though rewards and punishments go together, it is advisable to avoid both. Rewards disappoint the non-achievers and punishments humiliate the takers. Both cause rift in the class room and spoil the pleasant atmosphere. They are in adolescence, an important transitional phase of life.

Make a spelling mistake or spill water intentionally. Let them correct you and you apologise to the students and admit your mistake. One thing that conveys to you is that the students are attentive, second it sends a message to them that 'to err is human'. The respect for the teacher doubles up in their eyes and you would clearly see the difference in their behaviour. Be more approachable, celebrate their achievements and success in the way that interests the young minds. Make your students aware of the world and advise them to be hungry for knowledge, climb the hill like the lone wolf. Stay strong, be different, your destiny is in your hands.

Everyone who remembers his or her education remembers teachers not methods and techniques. The teacher is the heart of the educational system.

Can all this be possible in this present scenario? There are always ways if you have a will. Many schools have begun physical class rooms as well as continuing with remote teaching, which was fully online, since April 2020.

This hybrid teaching is the need of the hour and as teachers we are required to rise to the occasion. This is daunting but the teachers as warriors, accepted the challenge. What is life without challenges! How to address the two sets of students has become very imperative. A strong and sincere effort has to be made to make the on-line students feel that they are part of the physical classroom. It requires the teacher to plan the activities a little ahead. Start your class in the same way as you did when all the students were physically present like greeting and roll call.

Don't worry. Improved technology would come to your aid where remote students can see the rest of the class and interact. You will have the same giggles, same whispers you were longing to see all these days. Zoom, projectors, double cameras, second screen all will come to your aid. But it's important to see what tools and devices you have at your disposal.

Find out ways to celebrate every moment because everybody had gone through and is going through difficult times. Don't worry about completing syllabus as was thought before. Time has changed, adapt to the situation. It's OK if it takes a longer time. Don't get discouraged and take personally if anything goes wrong from either side.

All this is new to all of us, the teachers, the students, the families and the administration. Don't panic.

Teachers should take care of themselves because teaching concurrently is not an easy task. Meditate and stay active. Me time and family time are important. You cannot work if you are not revitalised.

Don't forget that teachers' best assets are their students. In these uncertain times a lot of understanding and cooperation between the teacher and the taught was seen. The future is bright, not bleak. Together we win.