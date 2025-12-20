Climate-responsive project of student team Kanyarasi triumphs

A student team from Lovely Professional University (LPU), Team Kanyarasi, emerged as a winner at the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2025–26 Hardware Grand Finale, securing a cash prize of ₹75,000 for their climate-responsive innovation. The achievement came during the five-day national finale, where shortlisted student teams from across the country competed by developing practical hardware solutions to real-world challenges.

Team Kanyarasi’s project focused on climate responsiveness, addressing sustainability concerns through an applied, technology-driven approach. The team worked under strict timelines to design, prototype, and validate their solution, demonstrating both technical competence and problem-solving ability in a high-pressure, competitive environment.

The Smart India Hackathon, an initiative supported by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell and AICTE, is one of the country’s largest platforms for student innovation. Finalist teams are selected through a rigorous multi-stage evaluation process and are required to present functional solutions to nationally relevant problem statements.

The recognition of Team Kanyarasi highlights the growing role of student-led innovation in addressing climate and sustainability challenges. Their win reflects the ability of young innovators to translate ideas into workable solutions with potential real-world impact, reinforcing the importance of hands-on learning and applied research in higher education.