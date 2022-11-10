Cloud Computing degree programme launched

The Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) division of Birla Institute of Technology & Science (BITS), Pilani has launched the M.Tech. Cloud Computing degree programme to help working professionals and their employers keep up pace with the ever-evolving world of digitisation and in particular, the rapid proliferationof Cloud-based solutions. It is a four-semester degree programme designed exclusively for working professionals, so that they can pursue industry-relevant curriculumin Cloud Computing, without having to take a break from work.

The M Tech programme aims at imparting the learners with thorough knowledge of Big Data, Distributed Computing, Network and Security in Cloud, building Cloud-native applications, Cloud Economics, and other aspects of Cloud Computing to help enhance their career prospects in this dynamic sector.

Prof Anita Ramachandran, Head - Computer Science and Information Systems group of BITS Pilani WILP, said, "Among various key aspects, the programme offers a set of courses that aid learners in understanding the design and the development of Cloud native applications using existing services and APIs, and design and architectural choices made in a Cloud platform from a provider perspective. It will also help them design and implement a Cloud native application prototype or migrate an existing solution and the continuous lifecycle of an application from development, deployment to management and operations."

How to apply: The interested working professionals can visit the BITS Pilani's Work Integrated Learning Programmes (WILP) website - https://bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in/ - to learn more about the objectives of different programmes (for which the admissions are now open), register their account, and pursue the process listed on the website accordingly.

To apply specifically for the M.Tech. Cloud Computing Programme, visit https://bits-pilani-wilp.ac.in/m-tech/cloud-computing.php .

The last date for applications for admissions for the M.Tech. Cloud Computing programme is Dec 5, 2022.