Communication, presentation skills help you in job interviews

Many of us have great ideas but fail to express them and these often sink before they even get to sail!



In today's competitive job market, good communication and presentation skills are crucial for securing good job opportunities. These skills can make a significant impact on your employability and help you stand out among other candidates. Both communication and presentation skills are equally important, and having strong communication skills can enhance your presentation skills.

According to a communication model developed by Professor Albert Mehrabian from the University of California, while communicating or presenting, "7% of the meaning of feelings and attitudes is conveyed through words, 38% through tone and voice, and the remaining 55% through body language". This means that the way you express yourself through gestures, expressions, posture and tone can be just as important as the words you use.

In conclusion, to be a good communicator and presenter, you should aim to present your ideas with Ethos (credibility), Pathos (emotions) and Logos (logic) as Aristotle suggested.



Ideally, to put forth your best in Job Interviews, I suggest that you make a habit of reading and updating your knowledge base and language, as this will make you confident while presenting yourself. Make sure that you are well rested before the interview, which would definitely enhance your performance on the D-day. A good night sleep, exercise and a hearty breakfast will surely give you a head start for a great day!

These tips can help improve your communication and presentation skills, and you can be ready to take advantage of great job opportunities.

(Writer is Professor Business Communication, FORE School of Management. She has 26 years of teaching experience and heads the Centre for Entrepreneurship)