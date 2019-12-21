Creating an impact with influencer skills

Influencer effectiveness is partly a function of the skill with which the influencer uses an influence technique. Like a skilled craftsman, it takes time and practice to perfect those skills. People who become highly skilled in these areas can be extraordinarily effective at leading and influencing other people.



According to Mehuli Das of Class 12 at DPS, who is also the representative of the student council as the Cultural Secretary, is impacting her immediate circle & wields a good influence both at school & home. "I am a good listener, observer and to be a good influencer I feel self-confidence & valuing the opinion of others is important. I constantly expand my horizons to navigate difficult paths." I aim to become an author. My favourite authors include Arundathi Roy, Frida Kahlo, Oscar Wilde, Mary Shelley. Travel, reading, cooking, painting & photography are my hobbies.

The research on power and influence shows that there are twenty-eight skills associated with influence effectiveness. These skills fall into four categories: communication and reasoning, assertiveness, interpersonal, and interactive.

Communication and reasoning skills

Logical reasoning

Finding creative alternatives

Probing

Speaking conversationally

Analysing and displaying data visually

Conveying energy & enthusiasm

Listening

Assertiveness skills

Asserting

Persisting

Behaving self confidently

Behaving authoritatively

Using a compelling tone of voice

Using assertive non verbals

Using authority without assertiveness skills

Appearing heavy- handed.

Interaction skills

Convincing people to help you influence others

Taking the initiative to show others how to do this

Resolving conflicts/disagreements among others

Bargaining or Negotiating

Willingness to ask others for favours & to do favours for others.

Interpersonal skills

Being friendly and sociable with strangers

Showing genuine interest in others

n Having insight into what others value

Being sensitive to others' feelings

Building rapport and trust

Building close relationships & supporting and encouraging others.

Tanish Goel, Grade 12 of DPS, holds multiple leadership roles - Head Boy - DPS; President - Interact Club; Founder & President - People of Change (multinational organisation advocating social change) His aim is to be a Software Engineer & opt for Civil Services (IFS) by representing UNCSTD. Hobbies include singing, dancing, programming and community service."If practicing influencer skills implies verbal and nonverbal skills, then I would enable people to think out of the box. To me influencer skills is to advocate & generate change in society. Anti bullying, environmental conservation are some of the causes I support. Being an influencer, I wish to use my voice as an advocate of change." My role models are CS Professor Ms Debjani and Sadhguru.

How Strong Are Your Influencing Skills? Are you a confident influencer in your institution/workplace, or do you feel limited by your role or by your personality?

How Good an influencer are you?

tend to use the same tried and tested tactic to convince my teammates.

have a strong grasp of facts and figures and use them to back up my case.

lose my confidence if the other person starts debating when I need to get my point of view across.

Persuasion techniques

that really work

Create a need

Appeal to social needs

Use loaded words and images

Get your foot in the door

Go big and then small

Utilize the power of reciprocity

Create an anchor point for your negotiations

How to become a master of persuasion

The ultimate goal of persuasion is to convince the target to internalise the persuasive argument and adopt this new attitude as a part of their core belief system.

As students take on leadership roles at school, the experience prepares them at all levels & enhances their capacity to build stronger bonds with fellow students & outside community. This enables them to garner influence on each other in all pursuits. As they are well groomed, they are prepared to face greater challenges at ease. They are ready to accept leadership roles that constitute influencer skills. Thus laying a stronger foundation for a bright future of the students.