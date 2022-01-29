Dealing with Stress

Stress if handled well can be a boon than a bane. It all depends on the way we cope and deal with it largely. If stress is treated as a stress factoid, it remains one but when normally accepted can be worked to your advantage. Some are fine tuned to accept stress normally, while others find it difficult to cope and accept.



Today, as in most cases, thanks to the ongoing pandemic. It is being treated as a stress factor rather than being countered out. This is building up a sense of anxiety and frustration amongst the most. But we must accept the reality and treat it normally so that there are no further pain points to the existing factors of stress.

Life was different before the pandemic and things were normal. But today with the anxiety levels shooting up, there's a cause of unnecessary stress building in. Quick to anger, lack of adjustability in day-to-day affairs, actively impulsively, causing strain to our existing professional, personal and other relationships. Most people negate the term stress which by itself is binding.

The more adept we are at facing stress and countering it with timely remedial measures, it acts as a boost in our day-to-day functioning. No one is stress-free. All of us have our bouts of stress but when well-managed, can be a good measurable tool in handling and combating stress. When we know how to adapt and adjust to higher stress levels, we reach a state where we are prepared to break the routine mechanism and gear up for greater challenges.

The pandemic has increased the levels of burnout, by adhering to correct norms and giving rise to greater challenges including depression, anxiety and stress, and other lifestyle diseases. Stress is a growth component and can have positive bearings on us when we condition ourselves well. It enhances our well-being and growth component. By knowing our deficits causing stress, we can counter the pain points by building ourselves up. Harnessing the stress hormones we are more tuned to a resilient body and mind, focused and energized.

Good exercising regimen does wonders to our all-round well-being. The pent-up emotions stored in the brain gets released and we are better equipped to deal with stress of any magnitude. It heightens our awareness quotient; we know how to deal with various causes of stress and counter the same with good body toning up. Any change in behaviour equally adds up or reduces our well-being. Emotions vary from person to person when faced with stress and the acceptance levels also vary considerably. Some listen to music, some are expressing it out loud in everyday conversations, some others enjoy their favourite hobbies like music, sport or any other passion which enhances their well-being and happiness.

To reach a point of no stress, we need to be conscious of stress factors, a step toward better behaviour regimen yielding better results with new acceptable habits. Identifying the timing of stress, untoward happenings, what brings you up and down, reasoning the factors and evaluating the reactions coping mechanism, during and after the incident will do a lot of good.

Stress is a process of better understanding ourselves, and the more aware the better one will harness the course. Penning one's thoughts, coping and dealing, will get one to be more self-aware of the process of stress and its impact on our immediate health. Over working is another taboo and must be curtailed.

A balanced approach does wonders. Healthy habits will be a great stress booster. Good quality time in a focused area will yield and generate positive vibes. A strict no to emails and phone calls at length which are major distractions. Good me time or quality time is recommended. A good sleep, laugh will do wonders. One must aim for a 7-hour sleep regimen. Without the regular breaks, exercise enhances mood, and helps maintain our emotions. Good nutrition is an essential ingredient, a vital part of managing stress. Good quality breaks during the day does wonders. Being focused helps one to function better.

Between working and non-working spheres, have a clear path. Stress can be identified as healthy and unhealthy. Chalk out the unhealthy and work on cutting down the distractors. Crisis management is a crucial task to address any eventuality or pandemic. Steps to counter the same will have a calming effect.

Problems and solutions are bound to be there. Finding a practical solution to the spate of consistent stress factors is a herculean challenge. But when well addressed, can be countered with the right mechanisms and tools by leading a healthy life fraught with good body and mind disposition by keeping any crisis at bay. Whether we convert a stress to a boon or bane lies within each of us. Let's live wisely, a life devoid of stress.