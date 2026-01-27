EFLU celebrates 77th Republic Day with patriotic fervor

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU), Hyderabad, celebrated the 77th Republic Day with enthusiasm and a strong sense of patriotism, reaffirming its commitment to the constitutional values of unity, equality, and nation-building through education.

Vice-Chancellor Prof. N. Nagaraju highlighted the significance of the National Flag as a symbol of civic freedom and responsibility. “We are all part of a responsive state, celebrating its increasingly realised sovereignty,” he said, calling upon faculty members and students to actively contribute to building a stronger, more inclusive India through knowledge, integrity, and social responsibility.

Prof. Nagaraju emphasised the evolving role of education in national development, noting that its purpose is shifting from conventional aspirations to the pursuit of sustainable futures. He urged the academic community to work towards expanding the Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) and encouraged students to become responsible, difference-making citizens who contribute meaningfully to the nation’s progress.

As part of the celebrations, the Vice-Chancellor launched the university’s e-Office Portal and inaugurated a new Multimedia Lab, underscoring EFLU’s focus on digital transformation, administrative efficiency, and academic innovation. These initiatives are expected to enhance institutional functioning and provide students with improved learning resources.

The programme witnessed the active participation of Prof. Hari Prasad, Registrar (I/c); Prof. Shyam Rao Rathod, Proctor; Prof. Sujatha Mukri, Dean, Students’ Welfare; Prof. Srivani, Dean, CPD; and Dr. Rajaram, Officer on Special Duty to the Vice-Chancellor, along with faculty members, students, and non-teaching staff.

The Republic Day celebrations reflected the collective pride and patriotic spirit of the EFLU community, while reinforcing the university’s dedication to democratic ideals, academic excellence, and national development.