The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur is offering a carefully curated and unique eMasters degree programme on Cyber Security for working professionals.

Developed by the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur, this executive-friendly program is taught by world-class faculty and researchers from IIT Kanpur.

According to an official release, working professionals will have the flexibility to complete the 60-credit 12-module industry-focused curriculum between 1-3 years. The selection into this programme is based on one's academic and professional background. Therefore, GATE score is not required.

The release said that with the rapid evolution of the Internet, along with life-changing advantages, cyber threats are also on the rise.

According to Gartner, by 2025, 45 per cent of organisations might face attacks on their software supply chains.

With data multiplying, the risk of attack on important information systems, critical infrastructure, and personal devices also multiplies.

As per reports, India is about to have over 1.5 million job vacancies in the cyber security sector by 2025 and to meet this upcoming talent gap, India needs to have a well-equipped and skilled workforce for the changing cyber security landscape.

Last year itself, India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) recorded over 14 lakhs cyber-attack incidents.

Banking systems, communications, railways, armed forces, power sectors are some of the critical infrastructures that are affected by cyber threats.

Apart from that, the advent of technologies like AI and IoT has led to the increase of ransomware threats. Last year, India saw an estimated 120 per cent increase in ransomware attacks. Although most of them are from third-party attackers, there is significant increase in attacks expected from insiders in near future.

Data breaches, hacking, foreign espionage, and cyber phishing are some key categories plaguing cyber security in India.

Usage of cloud-based services, sharing unauthorised data, financial exchanges on digital payment platforms, social media communication, net banking, e-commerce are also providing attack surfaces to the growing cyber threats.

With the threat landscape expanding, the necessity for more skilled professionals is also becoming a priority.

The eMasters degree program from IIT Kanpur comes in to assist professionals build capabilities for an evolving and volatile threat environment. It will thoroughly train professionals in the methods and technologies of Cyber Security.

Professionals and cyber security enthusiasts will also become well-versed with the latest concepts to effectively manoeuvre through the changing scenarios of the field.

Dr Manindra Agarwal, Professor at Department of Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Kanpur, said, "This one-of-a-kind programme enables students to stay ahead of the competition with future-proof training. Over 85 participants of Batch 1 are reaping great benefits as this futuristic programme prepares them for the challenges of tomorrow. The participants gain theoretical knowledge along with a hands-on experience of tools and technologies, which when put into practice helps mitigate upcoming risks with utmost expertise."