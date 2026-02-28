Empowering youth through science education

India’s journey toward a Viksit Bharat includes nurturing young people who pursue science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). These disciplines contribute to innovation, problem-solving, and long-term resilience in a rapidly changing world. Encouraging wider participation, including among girls and rural students, can help broaden the country’s future talent pool.

Strengthening interest in science at the grassroots level remains important. Students today will address evolving challenges such as climate variability, water management, sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and public health. Building scientific literacy enables them to apply classroom learning to practical contexts.

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2023, titled “Beyond Basics,” notes variations in subject enrolment among rural youth aged 14–18, with differing participation levels across academic streams and between boys and girls. Such data highlights the importance of improving access, exposure, and guidance in science education.

In some rural schools, limited laboratory facilities and fewer hands-on opportunities can make science learning more theoretical than practical. Strengthening experiential learning through better-equipped labs, demonstrations, and project-based activities can make concepts clearer and more engaging.

Teacher training also plays a key role. Supporting educators with resources and inquiry-based teaching approaches can help foster curiosity and analytical thinking. Community partnerships, shared science facilities, and mentorship initiatives can further enhance exposure.

When students learn science through experience, they gain confidence and practical skills. Encouraging broader STEM engagement at the grassroots level can support individual aspirations while contributing to India’s broader development goals.

The author is Associate Director (Education), Ambuja Foundation.