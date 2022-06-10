Encouraging students to enhance their skills

The e-learning arm of the career tech platform Internshala, has launched #ShuruaatYahinSe campaign. The initiative aims at helping the students in overcoming the underlying anxiety and confusion that comes with every new step in their career by encouraging them to pursue online trainings as per their interest and upgrade their skills this summer.

The practical-based learning provided through these trainings by the platform will skill the students in in-demand skills and improve their employability.

Under this initiative, Internshala Trainings pledges to become the guide to college students and help them battle their confusion, career anxiety, and lack of practical knowledge. The platform promises to help the students in building their dream careers through practice-based learning, one on one doubt solving, and much needed placement assistance. The campaign's overall theme is – This summer, Karo apne career ki ShuruaatYahinSe (start your career from here)

On the launch of ShuruaatYahinSe, Shadab Alam, Head - Internshala Trainings said, "Students graduating out of college and not getting placed is a massive problem. It is also a big stigma in our society and very unfortunate for those students.

With our initiative, #ShuruaatYahinSe, we aim to solve such crucial challenges faced by the college going students of India by encouraging them to become skilled and job ready to give their careers the best start"