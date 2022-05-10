Entrepreneurship open day held 

Aarambh, an entrepreneurship open day for faculty, (a curtain raiser event for GITAM's Innovation and Entrepreneurship Mahotsav) held at GITAM (Deemed to be University), Hyderabad on Monday, in association with Institution's Innovation Council, E-Club and Venture Development Centre (VDC).

Aarambh aims to promote the entrepreneurship culture in and around the campus by offering various platforms to budding entrepreneurs to experiment with their business ideas, get mentorship from recognised entrepreneurs, interact with investors, and create their own organisation/enterprise.

Prof D S Rao, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, GITAM, Hyderabad presided over the inaugural session and hoped that the Hyderabad Campus will have about ten start-ups happening by the end of 2022.

Krish Nangegadda, Chief Innovation Officer, GITAM graced as the chief guest for the inauguration programme. He said that many innovations have taken in the process led to start-ups. Those who are coming up with solutions to various problems and those who become entrepreneurs act on the idea, they can see the opportunity in problems, and they don't give up, he told. He also said that this is the beginning where we want to see the entrepreneurs and help solve problems. The education has to be experiential to learn by doing and the eco-system to encourage the start-ups, he added. GITAM is doing this work by collaborating with Northeastern University, Bostan, Krish concluded.

Kiran Kumar from Tectoro and B N Keerthi Naidu, Faculty, School of Architecture, briefed about their ventures. Earlier, Mahesh Varier, Deputy Director of VDC Bengaluru, briefed about the aims and objectives of the event. Prof Balkumar, Dean, Sciences and Prof Raja P Pappu, Director, Research conducted the faculty workshop along with the VDC team.

The full day engaged with master class, workshops, pitching sessions, one-to-one coaching, start-up showcase and games.